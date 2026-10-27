Consumer watchdog reminds shops of obligation to display prices for paper bags

RETAILERS ACROSS IRELAND have been reminded by the consumer watchdog of their obligation to display the prices for paper bags in shops.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has said it has been contacted by members of the public to notify it that there is no display signage in certain stores or around the checkout area showing the price of shopping bags for sale.

Under consumer law, retailers must clearly display prices for items being sold.

The CCPC noted that these prices “must be unambiguous, easily identifiable, clearly legible and on or near the product”.

Last week, the CCPC sent a letter to retailers to “remind” them of their “obligation to display prices for products sold in-store under consumer protection legislation”.

The letter added that consumers must be “provided with clear pricing information before making a purchase”.

The CCPC letter highlighted that paper bags sold for a fee are a “product” and therefore fall under EU regulations on the need to indicate clearly the price of a product.

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According to this regulation, prices “must be displayed to consumers in a manner that is unambiguous, easily identifiable, and clearly legible, on or near to the product being offered for sale”.

The CCPC noted that a “failure to indicate the price of paper bags near or at the till register is a contravention of the 2002 Regulations”.

The consumer watchdog has called on retailers to “review in-store signage to ensure that the charge for paper bags, is clearly displayed to consumers before they make a purchase”.

It added that should retailers charge multiple prices dependent on the bag selected, then all prices should be clearly displayed.

Meanwhile, the letter warned that where breaches of consumer protection legislation are detected, the CCPC “may take appropriate action in accordance with our powers under the legislation”.

These actions range from the issuing of fixed payment notices and compliance notices up to prosecution in the courts.

Aoibhín de Búrca, director of Consumer Information for the CCPC, said retailers “must comply with consumer law, and consumers have a right to know the price of any product they purchase, including shopping bags”.

She added: “They should not be put on the spot at the till to pay it or notice it afterwards on their receipts.

“The contacts we’ve received through our helpline highlight potentially concerning practices around price displays, so we are writing to traders to remind them of their legal obligations.”