Post-mortem to take place today for woman found dead in Finglas

THE POST MORTEM is to take place today for a woman who was found dead at a home in Finglas on Monday.

The deceased woman has been named as 48-year-old Romanian national Loredana Morosanu.

A man in his 40s was arrested at around 11am Monday morning in connection with her death, and he remains in garda custody.

It is understood that Morosanu had only been resident in Melville Terrace for a short period of time, and that she originally comes from the city of Botosani in Romania.

Her online profiles say she worked at Hickey’s Pharmacy in the local area, and that she was engaged.

Gardaí responded to an incident report at Melville Terrace Monday morning shortly after 4.30am, where they discovered the woman’s body.

Advertisement

Her body was removed from the scene with a post-mortem examination due to take place on Tuesday.

The scene has been preserved for further technical examination to take place.

It’s believed that she died violently.

Women’s Aid paid tribute to Morosanu, saying that she died in her home, a “place where everyone has the right to feel safe”.

“We are heart sore to hear about the violent death of Loredana Morosanu in Finglas yesterday,” the group said.

“Our thoughts and solidarity are with Loredana’s family, friends and community as they deal with this appalling tragedy.”

With reporting from Niall O’Connor and Eimer McAuley