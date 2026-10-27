Thunderstorms and possible hail incoming as wind warnings take effect in the north

STATUS YELLOW WIND warnings came into effect in Antrim and Derry in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Forecasters have warned of very strong, gusty southwesterly winds and potential impacts including difficult driving conditions, large coastal waves and fallen trees.

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The UK Met Office warnings for Antrim and Derry kicked in at 3am and will end at 9pm.

Met Éireann had issued warnings for Donegal and Mayo, but they have since been lifted early.

Overall, today will be cool and blustery with widespread heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, Met Éireann said. The forecaster also said some hail was possible.

The highest temperatures today are expected to range from 9 to 12 degrees.