Young sued Trump back in 2020 for copyright infringement Alamy
Here we go again

Neil Young is suing Trump again for $10m for using his song at a political rally

The lawsuit said the song’s message represents “the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for”.
3.21pm, 27 Oct 2026
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SINGER NEIL YOUNG is suing Donald Trump again after the US president used one of his songs at a campaign rally. 

According to the court filing, Young is suing Trump for copyright infringement over his alleged use of Rockin’ in the Free World at a rally in Ohio on 12 October. 

In the court filing, Young’s attorneys said this was a copyright infringement under Title 17 of the US Code. 

The lawsuit said the song was played at the Youngstown rally in Ohio just before Trump took the stage.

neilyoungchannel / YouTube

It also alleges that the song has been used numerous times at other rallies “designed to encourage Republican votes in the upcoming US mid-term elections”. 

The filing also said the song’s message represents “the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for” as it “contrasts the hollow promises of American political rhetoric with the harsh realities faced by the poor, homeless and forgotten”.  

Young’s attorneys are requesting damages of $10m (€8.94 million).

Back in 2020, Young sued Trump for using his songs during his re-election campaign.

Young, a long-time critic of the president, said at the time that he didn’t want his music used as a theme song for a “divisive un-American campaign of ignorance and hate”.

The songs involved six years ago were Rockin in the Free World and Devil’s Sidewalk.

That lawsuit was settled at the time. 

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