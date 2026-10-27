Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

4.44pm, 27 Oct 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #LOREDANA MOROSANU: The post-mortem is to take place today for a woman who was found dead at a home in Finglas on Monday.

2. #ISRAELI ELECTIONS: A deeply divided Israel is voting for the first time since Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack, with Israelis delivering their verdict on veteran prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country’s rightward drift.

3. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION: Garda members in the Garda Representative Association have voted in favour of work-to-rule industrial action during events around Ireland’s presidency of the EU Council.

4. #ROCKIN’ IN THE FREE WORLD: Neil Young is suing Donald Trump again after the US president used one of his songs at a campaign rally

5. #MAO: Footballer Kylian Mbappé apologised after he was dropped by major Chinese brands for apparently joking about Mao Zedong in a video that has gone viral. 

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