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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #LOREDANA MOROSANU: The post-mortem is to take place today for a woman who was found dead at a home in Finglas on Monday.
2. #ISRAELI ELECTIONS: A deeply divided Israel is voting for the first time since Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack, with Israelis delivering their verdict on veteran prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country’s rightward drift.
3. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION: Garda members in the Garda Representative Association have voted in favour of work-to-rule industrial action during events around Ireland’s presidency of the EU Council.
4. #ROCKIN’ IN THE FREE WORLD: Neil Young is suing Donald Trump again after the US president used one of his songs at a campaign rally.
5. #MAO: Footballer Kylian Mbappé apologised after he was dropped by major Chinese brands for apparently joking about Mao Zedong in a video that has gone viral.
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