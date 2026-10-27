Finglas locals gather for vigil in honour of Loredana Morosanu

LOCALS GATHERED IN silence in the cold on Tuesday night at Melville Terrace in Finglas memory of Loredana Morosanu, who was found dead in the housing estate in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 48-year-old had only been resident in the area for a short period of time. It’s understood she originally came from Botosani in Romania.

A 47-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday evening charged with her murder.

Vigil

Around 50 people, some holding candles, gathered for the vigil in her memory.

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While some of them had got to know Loredana by sight in the last two weeks, none of them knew her well.

The Romanian woman had lived and worked in Dublin over the last decade, including working in a local pharmacy in the northside suburb.

Constantine, a Romanian man who had chatted briefly with Loredana before, said he came from a city “not far away” from where she was from.

Local councillors and people from Finglas gathered to pay tribute.

At one point, the main organiser of the vigil asked if anyone who knew her wanted to say a few words, but no one came forward.

A local man placed a single red rose in a green in the middle of the estate to mark her passing as the vigil continued.