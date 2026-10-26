Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Macnas returned to Dublin's Northside tonight with the famous Macnas Halloween Parade as part of Dublin City Council Bram Stoker Festival. Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

IRELAND

The local community is in “shock” after a Romanian woman, who has been named as 48-year-old Loredana Morosanu , was found dead at a residence in Finglas this morning.

, was found dead at a residence in Finglas this morning. A man has appeared charged in court in connection to the murder of Paul O’Connor in Co Cork, whose body was discovered on the banks of the River Blackwater earlier this month.

in Co Cork, whose body was discovered on the banks of the River Blackwater earlier this month. The family of a couple who died in a house fire near Inishannon , Co Cork, have taken solace in the fact that they “went together”, their joint funeral has heard.

, Co Cork, have taken solace in the fact that they “went together”, their joint funeral has heard. A flood warning has been issued for Dublin and coastal areas across the country as a number of wind warnings are in place for tonight and tomorrow.

has been issued for Dublin and coastal areas across the country as a number of wind warnings are in place for tonight and tomorrow. The triple lock debate has featured “lots of rhetoric”, the minister for foreign affairs Helen McEntee has said following remarks made by former President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#BRAZIL ELECTIONS: Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, has been re-elected in a result that provides relief to critics of widening US influence in Latin America.

#HENRY NOWAK: The British government has announced an independent review into the murder of a student who was stabbed last year, and was handcuffed by police as he lay dying.

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#ISRAEL ELECTIONS: With voters due to hit the polls in what’s widely regarded to be one of the most consequential elections for Israel since the state’s formation in 1948, our political correspondent Jane Matthews looks at what’s at stake, and what it might mean for Palestinians.

PARTING SHOT

Baby, it’s still quite stormy outside.

Walkers and their dog near Poolbeg over the weekend during Storm Boelo. Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

Met Éireann have issued a number of yellow weather warnings today following on from Storm Boelo, and Dublin City Council has asked those in coastal areas to be aware of the risks of flooding.

Dublin City Council has said that flood operations staff will be on the ground throughout the High Tide period for coastal areas (from 4am tonight through to 1.30pm tomorrow) to monitor conditions and respond to any flooding that occurs.

The council has appealed to the public to avoid parking any vehicles in the public Clontarf Promenade and Sandymount from 8pm this evening onwards.