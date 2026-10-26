Here's What Happened Today: Monday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#BRAZIL ELECTIONS: Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, has been re-elected in a result that provides relief to critics of widening US influence in Latin America.
#HENRY NOWAK: The British government has announced an independent review into the murder of a student who was stabbed last year, and was handcuffed by police as he lay dying.
#ISRAEL ELECTIONS: With voters due to hit the polls in what’s widely regarded to be one of the most consequential elections for Israel since the state’s formation in 1948, our political correspondent Jane Matthews looks at what’s at stake, and what it might mean for Palestinians.
Baby, it’s still quite stormy outside.
Met Éireann have issued a number of yellow weather warnings today following on from Storm Boelo, and Dublin City Council has asked those in coastal areas to be aware of the risks of flooding.
Dublin City Council has said that flood operations staff will be on the ground throughout the High Tide period for coastal areas (from 4am tonight through to 1.30pm tomorrow) to monitor conditions and respond to any flooding that occurs.
The council has appealed to the public to avoid parking any vehicles in the public Clontarf Promenade and Sandymount from 8pm this evening onwards.
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