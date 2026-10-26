British government announces independent review into murder of student Henry Nowak

BRITISH HOME SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood has pledged to provide answers to Henry Nowak’s family, as she announced an independent review into the student’s murder.

The review will be led by former chancellor Alex Chalk and will look at “any missed opportunities to intervene”, Mahmood told the Commons.

The 18-year-old died after being fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton on 3 December 2025.

Nowak was handcuffed as he lay dying, after Digwa, a Sikh, falsely accused him of racial abuse.

In police body-worn camera footage Nowak can be heard repeatedly saying: “I’ve been stabbed,” to which an officer replies: “Don’t think you have, mate.”

At Home Office questions in the Commons on Monday, Mahmood said: “I can announce an independent review led by a former lord chancellor, the right honourable Alex Chalk KC.

“It will investigate what was known about the perpetrator, including any missed opportunities to intervene.

“It will look at the Nowak family’s experience of the criminal justice system and whether they were supported in the manner they should have been.

“Once the Independent Office for Police Conduct has concluded its investigation into the police response, this review will also consider the actions of the IOPC and, if necessary, the police.

“The full terms of reference have been published today, and an initial report will be submitted to me within five months.

“We must get to the truth of what happened before, during, and after that awful night, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that no family suffers the same fate.

“We owe that to Henry and to all who loved him. They deserve answers, and this review will provide them.”

Digwa was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years on June 1 this year, for Nowak’s murder.

Kiran Kaur, Digwa’s mother, was also jailed for three years for assisting an offender after she removed the knife used by her son.

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The announcement was welcomed by the Nowak family.

In a statement, they said: “At last, some positive news. Today’s announcement of the Henry Nowak Independent Review is a significant moment in our fight for justice.

“Since Henry was murdered, we’ve fought tirelessly for answers to questions no family should ever have to ask. The emotional toll of that fight, on top of the unimaginable grief of losing Henry, has been immense.”

They added: “We hope this review, alongside the ongoing investigations and inquest, will finally uncover the full truth and deliver the accountability and meaningful change we have fought so hard for.

“Our experience of the criminal justice system has been deeply disappointing, and we are determined that no other family should have to endure what we have.

“We are particularly grateful to the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, for listening to our concerns and taking action; and to the Rt Hon Alex Chalk KC for agreeing to lead the review.

“This is an important step forward, but there is still a long road ahead. We will not stop fighting until we secure the answers, accountability and meaningful change that Henry, and every family in this country, deserves.”

Chalk said the review will “follow the evidence without fear or favour”.

He said: “The murder of Henry Nowak, an innocent young man, at the hands of Vickrum Digwa shocked the nation.

“Serious questions have been raised about whether agencies and organisations failed to act on complaints about Digwa’s violent and erratic behaviour. My review will follow the evidence without fear or favour.

“It will also examine how public authorities treated the Nowak family at a time of unimaginable pain. They deserve nothing less.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch welcomed the review, adding that the Nowak family “have waited far too long for answers”.

She continued: “Henry was just 18 when he was murdered. When the police arrived, he would have believed help had come. The lack of common sense and compassion shown to him in his final moments was a shocking failure by the state. His family were then failed in the months that followed.

“When a child dies, a family is changed forever. They should not then have to spend their lives fighting to establish what went wrong and who was responsible. That is why I called for this review. There must be proper accountability for those who failed Henry and his family.”

“The Conservatives will scrutinise this review to ensure it delivers the answers Henry’s family deserve.”

“The Conservatives will scrutinise this review to ensure it delivers the answers Henry’s family deserve,” Badenoch further said.