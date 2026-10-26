EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1.#BRAZIL ELECTION: Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been re-elected with a lead of nearly 4.4 million votes over opponent Flavio Bolsonaro, who is refusing to accept the result.

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2.#SOUTH LEBANON: Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee has said that “every single village” she has passed through in South Lebanon looks as though its been bit by an “earthquake” as a result of Israeli strikes. Read more about her journey to the Irish Unifil camp here.

3.#CORK MURDER CASE: A man in his 30s has appeared in court charged with the murder of Paul O’Connor in Co. Cork.

4.#WEATHER WARNING: Met Éireann have issued a number of yellow weather warnings today following on from Storm Boelo, as weather is to be especially disruptive in coastal areas.

5.#ISRAELI ELECTIONS: Israel will go to the polls in what is being dubbed one of the most consequential elections since the State’s foundation in 1948. The Journal’s Political Correspondent Jane Matthews writes about what’s at stake.