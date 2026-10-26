Man appears in court charged with murder of Paul O'Connor in Co Cork

A 39-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was discovered on the banks of the River Blackwater in Ballyellis in Mallow, Co Cork earlier this month.

Alfred Gjonaj appeared before a special sitting of Fermoy District Court in Co Cork today charged in connection with the murder of 56 year old Paul “Bosco” O’Connor.

Gjonaj is charged with the murder of O’Connor at Ballyellis, Mallow between October 14th and 15th last contrary to common law.

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan made an application that the home address of the accused not be published for security reasons.

Judge John King granted the application.

Gjonaj, who was wearing a grey top and pants, was not required to speak during the three minute hearing.

Garda Noelle McSweeney gave evidence of arrest, caution and charge. She stated that the defendant made no reply when the charge was put to him.

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No bail application was made in the case as bail can only be obtained in the High Court when the charge is that of murder.

Judge King remanded Gjonaj in custody to appear before Mallow District Court sitting in Fermoy by video link tomorrow.

Defence solicitor David O’Meara submitted a statement of means to the court in regard to free legal aid.

O’Connor was from Connolly Road in Ballyphehane in Cork city. He was unmarried and without children.

He is survived by a brother and two sisters, his in laws, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents.

O’Connor lay in repose at O’Sullivan’s funeral home in Turner’s Cross in Cork city on Saturday. His funeral was held privately.

A woman in her 40s arrested as part of the garda investigation in to his death was released without charge on Monday.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.