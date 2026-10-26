Age profile seems to be a big factor in AI usage. getty
The Daily Poll

Poll: Would you trust AI to give you financial advice?

A new survey has highlighted the growing use of artificial intelligence in financial services.
3.17pm, 26 Oct 2026
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33

THE DEPARTMENT OF Finance’s 2026 Consumer Sentiment Banking Survey has highlighted the growing use of artificial intelligence in financial services.

The survey found that 21% of respondents had used AI to obtain information or advice about financial products and services.

It also found that both usage and trust varied across age groups.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said age appeared to be a significant factor in how consumers use and trust AI.

So, we want to hear your thoughts.

Today’s poll: Would you trust AI to give you financial advice?


Poll Results:

Yes, but I’d double-check it (2102)
No, I prefer advice from a person (2069)
I’ve never used AI for financial advice (1409)
Yes, completely (337)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether AI is reliable enough to handle financial calculations
Where they land
Some find it useful for number crunching while others refuse to trust it
What they think
Useful for checking loan terms, interest rates, and data
Prone to errors and relies heavily on human programming
Send Tip or Correction
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