THE DEPARTMENT OF Finance’s 2026 Consumer Sentiment Banking Survey has highlighted the growing use of artificial intelligence in financial services.

The survey found that 21% of respondents had used AI to obtain information or advice about financial products and services.

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It also found that both usage and trust varied across age groups.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said age appeared to be a significant factor in how consumers use and trust AI.

So, we want to hear your thoughts.

Today’s poll: Would you trust AI to give you financial advice?

