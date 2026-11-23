UKRAINE’S LATEST ATTACK on Russian vessels off Libya suggests the war is expanding geographically, and accelerating technologically.

No casualties were reported after Sunday’s blast that saw a modern warship destroyed by a suspected drone attack.

All the facts of the incident have yet to be established, but Ukraine has taken responsibility.

Here’s what we know so far, and why it matters.

Why Libya?

For years, Libya has been divided between a UN-recognised government in the west and a rival administration in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Russia has been building a presence in the North African country with the help of Haftar.

The ships destroyed on Sunday had been docked at a port in Benghazi, Libya’s second-largest city, located in the east.

Authorities said the warship involved – en route back to Russia after a stop “for refuelling and resupply” – had likely been attacked by drones.

Russia has been using Libya as a strategic foothold. It’s not only a handy stopover for its ships and planes, but a source of vast amounts of oil, which Moscow is interested in.

The relationship also has geographical importance, as Libya sits just across the Mediterranean from Italy, Malta and Greece. It gives Russia more influence over European security at a time when it’s been largely locked out of EU politics because it invaded Ukraine.

“Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” the UN mission in Libya wrote on X.

The eastern government, which is based in Benghazi, said the attacks violated Libyan sovereignty and called for the UN to investigate claims that Ukrainian forces are present in the west, as they lodged a complaint over the attacks on Russian ships.

They cited information suggesting Ukrainian forces might be present in “areas around Misrata, Zawiya, and other potential locations”.

There was no immediate reaction to those allegations from authorities in Libya’s west.

The eastern administration also said it would launch its own probe into the ship attacks together with Russia.

Kyiv’s drones

One might think that Libya’s distance from the frontlines would keep it out of the Russia-Ukraine war, but Sunday’s drone attack shows technology is advancing at pace.

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Ukraine prides itself on its military industry progress, particularly in drone technology, which it has extensively developed over the last four-and-a-half years ago.

It has repeatedly touted the effectiveness of its domestically produced drones, including naval drones deployed throughout the war to hit Russian ships and infrastructure in the Black Sea.

Last December, Ukraine claimed that it attacked Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet” – believed to carry Russian oil to circumvent sanctions – in the Mediterranean.

In March, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast following an attack, which Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today said Kyiv was behind the strikes on Russian vessels off Libya, calling the hits “an exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war.”

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the targets we set were achieved. It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy’s efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It’s one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit. We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons. Glory to Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

He said Ukraine had deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones against the vessels.

“The Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It’s one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war,” he wrote in a post on X.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said the corvette “regularly escorted enemy maritime convoys” and was part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

“A Ka-27 multipurpose helicopter was on board the corvette and also sank,” the service said.

Zelenskyy named the second ship as dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, “which the enemy used to transport weapons”.

He also posted a video purportedly showing the strikes. The Journal was unable to independently verify the footage.

What’s Russia thinking now?

The attack shows its military assets are vulnerable even at supposed ‘safe havens’ a thousand miles from home.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the strikes, but Sky News now reports that more information will soon be released.

Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said further details will come from Russia’s defence ministry, and issued a warning to Ukraine.

“These actions result in highly painful consequences for the Kyiv regime,” he said.

“I would like to recall a statement made by Putin in Shenzhen, in which he affirmed that this practice, this course of action by our military will continue.”

With reporting by AFP