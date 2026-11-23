JUST THREE IN 10 electrical items are being recycled, new figures show, as the head of a recycling compliance body warned of the dangers of wrongfully disposed batteries.

Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Ireland said the figures highlight the scale of the recycling challenge, as millions of new electrical gifts and gadgets make their way into Irish homes this Christmas.

Of the more than 33 million small electrical items sold in Ireland last year, 40% were bought during the festive shopping period including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Alex Lambert , 10, John Mooney, 11, and Joni Cosgrove, eight, pictured at Ballyogan Recyclng Centre in Dublin as WEEE Ireland urges people to recycle to their old and broken electricals before buying something new. Picture: Andres Poveda. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

Just 30% are being recycled when they are no longer of use – with the rate falling to just 10% for electronic toys.

WEEE Ireland is urging consumers to think about what happens to their old electrical items before buying something new and reminding shoppers that retailers must provide free take-back of an old electrical item when purchasing a similar new one online or in-store.

Elizabeth O’Reilly, director of environmental compliance and circular economy at WEEE Ireland, said Black Friday and Christmas “are among the busiest times for buying electrical goods, from beauty products, tech and gaming to electronic toys”.

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“But as millions of new devices are purchased, far too few old ones are coming back for recycling,” she said.

“Whether you shop in-store or online, every retailer is required under Irish legislation to accept old and broken devices for free recycling when selling a similar new one.

“Some retailers collect old electricals when delivering replacements, while others offer free postal or courier returns or in-store drop-off.

Elizabeth O’Reilly of WEEE Ireland says as millions of new devices are purchased, far too few old ones are coming back for recycling. Picture: Andres Poveda. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

“Whether you’re ordering Christmas presents online or picking up a bargain in-store, check the recycling arrangements before you check out.

“It’s a small action that keeps materials in circulation, supporting the Irish circular economy.”

WEEE Ireland is also urging households to check for used batteries in electronic toys, decorations and devices, and remote controllers.

O’Reilly said: “Used batteries and battery-powered items should never go into household bins, as they may get crushed or damaged during waste processing, which can cause fires in bin trucks and waste management facilities.”