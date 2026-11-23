ELECTRICITY FROM NEW Irish wind farms could be nearly 25% cheaper for consumers, if the government made several policy changes, according to a report by Baringa for Wind Energy Ireland.

Wind Energy Ireland represents over 200 members of the wind energy industry, with the aim of making Ireland an energy-independent electro state.

The report found that financing is the largest single cost of wind farms, accounting for 42% of total costs, exceeding the costs of turbines and construction.

Lenders and investors will charge more based on risk.

Much of this risk is created by uncertainty around policy, notably high grid connection charges that vary year to year, support contracts that leave farms exposed to inflation, and wasted electricity that cannot be used by grids.

The report assessed the impact of these risks on the cost of Irish wind and how this affects consumers.

Noel Cunniffe, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland, maintained that wind energy will help to ease financial burdens on consumers.

“Every day onshore wind farms – the cheapest new electricity generation in the country – help to push down prices, but this report from Baringa shows that we can deliver even greater savings

“The biggest cost of a wind farm in Ireland isn’t steel or concrete, it’s the cost of uncertainty. Every time policy adds risk, that cost ends up on someone’s electricity bill. Eliminating those risks, providing greater certainty to those investing in clean, affordable energy is how we bring prices down,” he said.

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The report has made recommendations to put “cash back in the pockets of Irish families”, Cunniffe added.

These include ensuring fair and consistent charges for farms connecting to the electricity grid, extending the duration of government contracts for onshore wind farms to 20 years and enabling farms to use batteries on site, so energy can be stored rather than switched off.

It also called for the delivery of a coordinated Dispatch Down Action Plan, combining grid investment, flexibility and dynamic line rating to end the scandal of wasted wind energy.

Irish wind farms won contracts in last year’s auction with an average price of €97, but the report suggested had these recommendations been implemented some projects could have cleared at as low as €69 per megawatt-hour.

Full inflation-linking alone would have cut the price by €15, which is more than half of the total reduction.

Overall, the changes would have saved electricity customers more than €120 million over the lifetime of the contracts.

Cunniffe noted that “higher prices have been driven by the global energy market and many things are outside the control of the Government, but each of these recommendations is fully within the power of the relevant department or agency. We can do this.”

He added that some of the proposed measures can be implemented in time for next year’s auction.

Meanwhile, the report welcomed the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment’s decision this year to remove barriers preventing repowered projects.

This includes the replacement of older wind farms with newer models, which could deliver significant savings.

“While the focus of this report is on onshore wind, many of the recommendations set out here would support solar and offshore projects as well, and ultimately support Irish consumers”, Cunniffe said.