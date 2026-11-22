NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ALONE has launched its Christmas campaign highlighting the financial pressures facing older people this winter, alongside broadcaster Mary Kennedy. Jason Clarke Jason Clarke

INTERNATIONAL

Closing plenary meeting of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey. alamy alamy

#UKRAINE Russian strikes on the Kyiv region, including a block of flats that partially collapsed, have killed at least six people and left others missing.

#NETANYAHU The parties of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot launched a new round of talks on whether to form a coalition government, with Netanyahu’s party insisting on keeping his main policies.

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#BREXIT Former British prime minister Theresa May has urged Andy Burnham to “accept Brexit and move on” and “stop fighting the arguments of the past”.



#FACTORY FIRE A fire at a confectionery factory west of Jakarta killed three people and 36 remain missing, an Indonesian rescue official said.

PARTING SHOT

11-year-old Skye Harte-Buckley from Wicklow performing an Irish dance in memory of her mother Emma, who died aged just 31 and saved five lives through organ donation. Conor McCabe Conor McCabe

The Irish Kidney Association 41st Annual Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving brought together more than a thousand people at the Church of the Holy Child in Whitehall, Dublin.

Tributes were paid to the donor families and to the transplant recipients who continue to honour the legacy of their donors.

The service also recognised the contribution of healthcare professionals, transplant coordinators, donor nurses, medical teams, volunteers and advocates who work to make organ donation possible.