A MAN IN his 30s is in a critical condition after a serious assault in Dublin city centre.

The incident occurred shortly after 2.30am on Sunday in Dublin 2.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of an incident at Church Lane and Suffolk Street.

A man in his 30s was seriously assaulted and is receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious, according to gardaí.

Advertisement

A technical examination of the scene has been completed.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have camera footage—including dash-cam footage—to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.