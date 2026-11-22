MUCH LIKE HE’S taking every role in Hollywood right now, Robert Pattinson has taken over the second quiz of the weekend.

Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond this week having already starred in a number of the year’s biggest and most acclaimed films.

But before he was the prestige actor he is now, Pattinson starred in the five Twilight films as sparkly vampire Edward Cullen.

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To celebrate Robert Pattinson Week, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of vampires (both sparkly and non-sparkly).

How well do you know them?