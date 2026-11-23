BETWEEN CATCHING WIND of the recent hoax bomb threats in Irish schools, hearing about cyber-attacks on the news every other day, and mysterious-looking ‘emergency’ booklets arriving at the house, I’m starting to think that my kids have inadvertently been turned into doomsday preppers.

In some ways, it’s not hard to see how all of this would impact them. Children seem to have the uncanny ability to turn on their bat-sense hearing when you’re talking about something you don’t want them to hear. Ask them to put on their shoes, however, and it’s as if they have lost their powers of hearing altogether.

With recent cyber-attacks on Irish supermarket shelves, including one of our local grocery stores, the Microsoft outage which saw mum and dad slightly delirious they couldn’t do much work because emails were down, to mum having to be cut off during a radio interview because the radio station she was on received a hoax bomb threat, it’s getting harder and harder to keep the reality of these growing threats from their little ears.

The Irish government-authored Be Emergency Ready booklet arriving in our letterbox was further confirmation that something was up, but what really clinched it for them was when granny gave us a ‘cool, old-fashioned looking’ wind-up radio, complete with a handy torch.

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We tried to say it was just in case there was a power cut during the more frequent winter storms, which is partly true, but my savvy nine-year-old wasn’t buying it. He enthusiastically sprang into action, making a list of everything we need to be ready for. Like most people, he wasn’t quite sure what, but it could be the zombie apocalypse, so vague is the booklet.

Be prepared, it says. Be very prepared, for, erm, you know, some big, scary stuff. The fact that it leaves things so open-ended but also gives instructions along the lines of hunkering down for maybe a zombie apocalypse or maybe just a power cut during a storm does nothing but leave a very tempting vacuum to be filled by those who genuinely believe the undead are coming for us.

Thankfully, my kids are not on TikTok, but one scroll down the platform’s conspiracy theory alley and you’d very soon have yourself convinced that The Last of Us was a documentary and not an HBO drama. The result of it all is that my children are probably now one step away from putting on a tinfoil hat and digging a fallout shelter in the back garden.

Keep calm, etc etc

As a cynical elder millennial who’s quite frankly sick of living through ‘major world events,’ I’m less worried by the recent rush to prepare for the end of the world. I’ve lived through the hole in the ozone layer, that terrifying AIDS tombstone advert, the Y2K Millennium bug, 9/11, the banking crash and recession, the troika coming to town, so many Gulf wars I can’t remember them all, the pandemic, Brexit, Trump and some epic natural disasters to boot.

When the now infamous emergency booklet arrived at our house a few weeks ago, I have to be honest; my initial reaction was to throw it in the bin.

I did have a leaf through the booklet first, and it all seemed very common-sense stuff. Torches, non-perishable food, two to three litres of drinking water per person each day, spare batteries, a radio, medicines and copies of important documents and so on. It wasn’t exactly rocket science, and I think most of us have these things in our homes already, but the government still spent a reported €1.2 million on it.

In hindsight, maybe it would have been better to send us all a wind-up radio, because they appear to have gone the way of Brennans Bread and Jacks roll during a red alert storm warning.

This isn’t the Irish government’s first rodeo when it comes to bracing its citizens for a crisis, of course. In 2002, like all households, ours got sent an orange packet of iodine tablets, which, despite the poorly chosen choice of radioactive colour on the outside of the box, was, in fact, meant to help citizens in the event of a nuclear meltdown at Sellafield.

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We’ve been here before

You have to remember that this was post-9/11 and the panic in the air around terrorist attacks was still in people’s minds. I can recall going into college in Dublin on the Luas around that time, when one afternoon the man sitting opposite me started to panic and shift in his seat. I clocked it was because a young man who looked as if he might be of Middle Eastern descent got out at his stop and left what looked like a filled grocery shopping bag under his seat.

This panicked guy opposite me seemed convinced that it was a suspicious device, presumably because of the echoes of 9/11 not far from his mind. “I really hate to see something like that,” he said to me, eyeballing the bag, before he got up and moved down the other end of the carriage. It turned out to be nothing. It was just the young man’s shopping which he’d forgotten, but that’s how jittery people were.

The new emergency booklet may have sent shivers up the spine of my children, but growing up with one major world event landing after another has more or less turned millennials like me into walking bags of anxiety. We’re so full to the brim with it, that it seems like this recent wave of world-ending paranoia just won’t fit in.

But unlike the iodine tables of 2002, there’s a greater sense of unease out there which the booklet has heightened. As twee as it is, the Irish government didn’t produce it on a whim. In March 2025, the European Commission and the EU’s foreign policy chief launched the Preparedness Union Strategy, citing growing geopolitical tensions, cyber threats, climate change and natural disasters.

It’s hard to ignore that global threats seem to be greater and more varied these days. It’s not just one thing we need to worry about anymore. We’re just as likely to snuff it from a climate change-driven disaster as we are by something more nefarious or cyber-related.

Preparing our children for what to do in an emergency is not a bad thing, especially to avoid the chaos and anxiety we saw in some schools after the recent hoaxes. Information is power, and we can’t keep them wrapped up in cotton wool forever. When done right, age-appropriate information will help to alleviate their fears, but given the current climate and in a world that feels increasingly unstable on so many fronts, it’s getting much harder to do that. You can’t help but wonder whether this generation will be referred to as ‘the doomsday prepper brigade’ in years to come?