THE SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT today that the board of the HSE has decided to end the tenure of chief executive Anne O’Connor leaves many questions yet to be answered.

The decision comes amid mounting controversy over staffing levels and management decisions at Cork University Hospital (CUH), which has been building since August, but the full details around O’Connor’s removal are not yet clear.

In a statement this morning, the board said it believes her removal is “in the best interests of the future operation of the organisation.”

A brief statement from Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill immediately followed, in which Carroll MacNeill said she noted the decision from the HSE board, and she offered her thanks to O’Connor for her “many years of public service”.

O’Connor was in the €400,000 a year job for fewer than nine months, and she is not going out without a fight, issuing her own blistering statement this morning in which she said she will challenge the matter “as vigorously as possible”.

So what happened?

Like we say, what exactly has gone on behind the scenes leading up to today is not yet clear, but what we do know is that O’Connor was under particular pressure last week over the CUH controversy.

O’Connor made a ropey appearance before the Oireachtas Health Committee last Wednesday to answer questions about the controversy, during which she hit out at CUH management for how it had chosen to highlight its concerns about staffing levels at the hospital.

A few days prior, O’Connor made similar remarks during a radio interview on RTÉ, in which she claimed staff at the hospital were “fearful” of being recorded during meetings.

A senior consultant at the hospital later pushed back on this claim, saying it was standard practice for meetings to be recorded and that staff had nothing to hide.

You can read more about what exactly has been happening in the CUH controversy here.

Leaving aside CUH, O’Connor was also the subject of criticism from the Health Minister in recent months after daily operational updates provided to her on emergency care were changed “without prior communication”.

Updates to minister

Yesterday, the Sunday Independent reported that MacNeill wrote to the HSE criticising the changes following O’Connor’s appointment.

The minister said she was “explicit” that she wanted the day-by-day briefing system to continue after O’Connor took over as CEO of the HSE.

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Under that system, the updates were provided three times a day to the minister, the secretary general in her department and the chair of the HSE by the chief executive of the HSE.

Carroll MacNeill said the briefings ceased on 6 May and a new system of weekly meetings did not begin until 21 May. The minister was also critical of the fact that neither O’Connor nor HSE board members were present at these meetings.

Runaway budget

Meanwhile, the government last week approved additional funding for the HSE of almost €800 million this year to cover deficits and overspends.

In a bid to reduce the overrun, the HSE introduced various expenditure controls, including recruitment restrictions, over recent months.

Under the measures, some regional health services deemed to be overspending on payments to staff had their day-to-day spending powers stripped.

O’Connor told the Oireachtas Health Committee last week that the HSE was “facing a very serious financial position” as “the gap between HSE spending and funding has grown over a number of years”.

She said she had made improvements to the budgetary position since taking up the role, including with the recruitment restrictions and restrictions on the use of agency staff, but that, despite this, expenditure growth continued to outpace the benefit being achieved.

Calls for answers

Reacting to O’Connor’s removal today, opposition TDs have called for further information and answers from the HSE board and the government.

Social Democrats health spokesperson and chair of the Oireacthas Health Committee, Pádraig Rice, said the Health Minister should now make clear exactly what problems emerged in the background that led to this “bombshell” decision.

He accused O’Connor of having “badly mishandled the very serious issues at CUH” but said her exit does nothing to resolve these issues.

“Instead of contacting the hospital CEO directly, she went on RTE radio to lambast her and then used an Oireachtas health committee appearance to heap further criticism on the hospital.

“Having said that, Ms O’Connor’s exit does nothing to resolve the incredibly concerning issues at CUH – and I am now concerned that there will be further drift, both in relation to CUH and all across the health service,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has met with CUH Jennifer Kearney today to discuss the issues at CUH, and an update from him is likely after the meeting.

The Minister for Health is also expected to speak to media this afternoon and it is hoped she will shed further light on what has become a complete mess for the HSE.