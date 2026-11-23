TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is to meet senior management of Cork University Hospital (CUH) today to discuss serious concerns raised around staffing levels at the hospital.

Along with chief executive Jennifer Kearney, the Taoiseach will also meet with senior management of CUH and HSE officials.

The meeting follows months of back-and-forth as senior staff at the Cork hospital have been raising reports of patient safety risks arising from staffing shortages and restrictions.

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In August, Kearney wrote a letter to the government warning that it would not be safe going into winter, with a shortfall of about 1,000 staff.

The letter, which was sent to Martin, called for the urgent approval of 172 priority posts and for the staffing of 21 acute beds.

Since then, a row has played out in the media and Houses of the Oireachtas, between CUH staff and HSE leaders, and opposition parties and government ministers.

On Sunday, Social Democrats TD Pádraig Rice said there has been an effort to “discredit” Kearney since she came forward with her concerns.

“We have to create a culture in the health service where clinical leaders feel free to speak up when they see foreseeable patient safety risks, and that is what Jennifer Kearney did,” he said.