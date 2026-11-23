TWO PEOPLE WERE seriously injured in a crash in Westport on Sunday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, which involved two cars and happened on the N59 at Ballycroy at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

The drivers of the car, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s, were taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the time.

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The road is currently closed pending technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Ballycroy, Westport, Co. Mayo on Sunday 22 November 2026 between 6pm and 7pm are asked to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on (098) 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.