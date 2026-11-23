TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with an arson attack and fatal house fire at a home in Waterford.

Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9) died in the attack on their home in the Birchwood area in Waterford on 13 October.

Another son, six-year-old Elliott English, who sustained injuries in the fire, died in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin earlier this month.

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Gardaí confirmed they have arrested two men aged in their 20s today in connection with the investigation.

The men were arrested on suspicion of alleged activities between 1 May 2024 and 23 November 2026, which were contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 as amended by Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act 2009.

The law criminalises knowingly participating in or contributing to any activity that enhances a criminal organisation’s ability to commit or facilitate a serious offence.

The men are being detained at Waterford Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Investigations remain ongoing.