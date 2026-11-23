A BOY HAS been questioned by gardaí in relation to a fatal hit-and-run in Ballina, Co Mayo, on Friday night.

A pedestrian, aged in his 60s, was hit and killed in the incident. He has since been named locally as John Queenan.

In a post online, Queenan’s niece said the family is “devastated” at his loss.

“I hope justice is done for our uncle he never deserved this to happen to him,” she wrote. “Enough is enough now. How many more people have to die before something is done?”

Gardaí earlier said it was believed the vehicle involved was a scrambler bike.

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The collision occurred at Mercy Park, McDermott Street at around 9.25pm on Friday. The area is known locally as Parkside.

Today, they confirmed that a male juvenile voluntarily attended a garda station with a parent for questioning regarding the incident.

“Gardaí will in the first instance prepare a file for the National Juvenile Office as required under the Children Act 2001,” a statement from gardaí read.

A post-mortem on the deceased took place at Mayo University Hospital. The results are not being released for operational reasons but will assist the ongoing investigation.

Investigating gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry, it was confirmed.

Any road users or local residents who may have camera footage – including dash-cam and doorbell cameras – of a scrambler motorcycle in Ballina, Co Mayo on Friday evening are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling near Mercy Park between 9pm and 9.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.