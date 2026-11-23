SCHOOL BUS FARES for secondary school students are set to see big increases next year, jumping by hundreds of euros from August 2027.

The national scheme, operated by Bus Éireann on behalf of the Department of Education, will see the annual post-primary school transport fare increase from €100 to €350.

The family cap – the maximum amount a household will pay – is also increasing to €650, compared with €220 this year.

These hikes come after transport fees doubled to €100 for primary school children last year.

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The government argues that the move is a restoration to the rates that were in place in 2021 and that the current rates were only a temporary cost of living measure.

Defending the increases over the weekend, Tánaiste Simon Harris argued that the increases are necessary to ensure Ireland can deliver a “school transport service that works”.

“I know in my own constituency office, the biggest issue I hear every September, early August, every July isn’t the cost of the ticket; it’s the place. Where’s the bus? Where’s the route? Why is there a bus driving by the house with vacant seats on it that my child can’t access? These are the issues as well,” the Fine Gael leader said.

With all of this in mind, we want to hear from readers who may be hit by the transport hikes.

What do you make of the changes?

How reliable is your school bus for secondary school?

Would you be happy to pay €250 more if it makes the service consistent?

Please get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie, and keep your response to a maximum of three paragraphs.

Submissions will be used in an article and may be edited for length or clarity.