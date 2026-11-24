THE 1968 MURDER of a Canadian schoolgirl has been solved by police in London, Ontario, after an extensive review and new DNA technology.

Irishman Michael Joseph Moore has been named as the killer. He died in 2018 before he was identified by police.

Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Dunleavy was 16 years old when she was found dead on the grounds of Katherine Harley School, now known as the location of Matthews Hall, on Oxford Street.

She had earlier that evening, at around 6.30pm, left work at a nearby store on foot. She was discovered dead by three youths on the school grounds at 8pm.

The investigation determined that Jackie had been murdered. While she had suffered a head injury, the cause of death was determined to be strangulation. Investigations into the murder continued for many years, but the case remained unsolved.

Using modern forensic techniques, additional DNA testing and analysis was conducted on preserved evidence, leading to Moore’s identification.

Advertisement

Moore had been living in the Canadian city of London, in southwestern Canada, for less than a year before Jackie’s murder. He was aged 25 at the time.

Police said Moore was born in Ireland in 1942 and immigrated to Canada in January 1967. He moved into an apartment on Springbank Drive in May 1967.

“He was white, around 6ft tall and had dark hair. Typically, he was clean-shaven, but he would sometimes grow out a beard when he was on vacation,” police said.

As Moore has died, no criminal charges can be laid. Police said the decision to identify him publicly “was not made lightly”.

“Based on the evidence obtained through this investigation, we are confident that the evidentiary threshold to support criminal charges was met.

“Had Moore been alive today, he would have been arrested and charged in relation to Jackie’s murder,” said Detective Mike Budzyn of the London Police Service Major Crime Section and the current lead investigator.