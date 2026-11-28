A SEISMIC CONTROVERSY has dominated Irish politics this week, with the public sacking of former HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor.

The news first broke on Monday morning, but some six days later we are none the wiser as to why the HSE boss was pushed overboard so unceremoniously during a 7.30am online meeting last Saturday.

Come the close of business on Friday, there was a sigh of relief from some in government that they had seen out the week. However, there was a question mark hanging over what was to come in the days ahead.

No one could have predicted the bombshell letter that would drop later that evening that has well and truly turned this into a full-scale political crisis.

O’Connor has claimed that Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill wanted another person to get the chief executive role, rather than O’Connor.

O’Connor’s legal team made the claim in a five-page letter addressed to the HSE’s legal representatives and Carroll MacNeill.

Details of the letter were first published by The Irish Times on Friday night.

The letter from O’Connor reportedly says she took up the chief executive role in March this year, and she had been “concerned with the nature and extent of the involvement of the Minister for Health in a wide range of operational matters”.

The opposition have rounded on the health minister, with the Labour Party health now saying that her position is “untenable”.

Depending on what happens next, there is speculation the minister might not see out the week.

Vulnerable position

There’s no doubt about it, Carroll MacNeill is in a very vulnerable position heading into next week.

The health minister has done her best to distance herself from this scandal, stating that the sacking of O’Connor was solely a matter for the HSE board. She said this week:

They are the direct employer. It is not me.

However, the board is answerable to her, a detail that she and other cabinet ministers seem to have forgotten.

We learned this week that the HSE chief executive was placed in an “escalated” employment process in September, something the Taoiseach and Tánaiste were made aware of.

O’Connor has disputed the HSE board’s contention that she was in a disciplinary process, arguing that they “were never mentioned to me during my employment”.

However, during one of the committee hearings this week, members heard that the HSE board had sought input from the Department of Health into that process.

There was a muddled response from the Secretary General of the Health Department, Derek Tierney, who first said he hadn’t had time to respond to the request and later clarified that the department would not have a role to play in such a process.

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This is understood to have been conveyed in writing to the board, who were no doubt looking for political cover to the decision it was undertaking to get rid of the chief executive.

It is fair to say that Carroll MacNeill has made no secret of the fact that she was not happy with the direction things were going in the health system, highlighting her concerns publicly and to the board about issues such as the budget, trolleys, emergency departments and waiting lists.

In fact, she attended a lot more board meetings in the last year than she did the year previous to convey her concerns and priorities.

If the board didn’t get the direct feedback they wanted from the department or the minister, might they have taken such criticisms as a signal or mistaken it as a signal that the minister believed O’Connor was not performing in her role?

The opposition, such as Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan, has gone further, stating that the letter revealed on Friday night “effectively alleges that health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill hounded her out of her job, and her sacking was a political hit job”.

The letter from O’Connor reportedly says: “During April and May 2026, it became clear to Ms O’Connor that the minister had an expectation of direct ministerial intervention in matters that would normally be managed through the executive structure.”

We won’t know the board’s side of things until members of the board appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee.

The leadership and management style of the minister isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

As one source said this week she’s the “new sheriff in town” and she demands accountability when it comes to the health reforms she wants to achieve.

I don’t think anyone, the public included, would disagree that more accountability in the health service would be welcome.

But, whether this extends to the disastrous way in which the HSE dealt with O’Connor is another thing.

However, in the last day, the focus has shifted from the management of the health service, putting the minister under the spotlight, with the focus now on the health minister’s management style, her approach to the job and whether there was significant overreach in her role as minister.

Landmines at next week’s committee meeting

It’s going to be a long few days for the minister in the coming week, but if she survives in her position until Wednesday, it is the committee meeting where the real landmines are for the minister.

If the board back up the minister of health’s story, that this was solely a decision for them, then could well be vindicated, safe in the knowledge that her fingerprints are not on the dismissal of O’Connor.

However, if the board link her to influencing the board’s decision to sack O’Connor, she could be in trouble.

The explosive letter from O’Connor revealed on Friday night is also to the fore, and there will have to be an explanation, of some sort, from the minister.

Speaking to those in the know of the health system and the interactions between the department and the HSE, a number of sources told The Journal this week that it is hard to believe the chair of the HSE board would not have sought the minister’s views on the sacking – either where she was for or against it.

Former HSE CEO Tony O’Brien has said repeatedly this week that it is inconceivable that the minister would not have been brought into the loop when a call was being made to dismiss O’Connor.

He also questioned how the minister didn’t “do her homework” and assure herself that the due process was followed.

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These are the kind of questions that will be put to board members, and their response, and whether the health minister is implicated, will really tell us more about whether the Carroll MacNeill is really at risk.

For now, she publicly has the confidence of the Tánaiste and Taoiseach. They haven’t said otherwise.

The Taoiseach’s top civil servant told about HSE board meeting

As reported by The Journal this week, the Secretary General of the Department of Health Derek Tierney told the Secretary General of the Taoiseach John Callinan that the HSE board was meeting on Thursday 19 November. We know now that this was the meeting in which the board unanimously decided to give O’Connor the boot.

It has been confirmed that Tierney also told Callinan on Thursday evening, after the meeting had concluded, that the outcome of the meeting could not be shared.

So, the Taoiseach’s top civil servant was informed of a board meeting, was told that it had to remain secret, for now. Was he told what the meeting was about? It would seem inconceivable that he was not told that it related to O’Connor.

And even if he was not told what the board meeting was about, would he not be curious when he was told there is a meeting taking place, but I can’t tell you anything about what it was about?

The Journal sought to clarify if Callinan told the Taoiseach on the Tuesday evening that a HSE board meeting had taken place that day but that what had gone down in that meeting could not be shared?

Micheál Martin has already confirmed this week that he was told by the health minister in September that some sort of performance process was underway into O’Connor.

A statement from the department said the Taoiseach was at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin on Thursday, with government sources confirming that while he was told earlier in the day that a HSE board meeting was taking place, he was not informed later that night that there was any sort of restricted information from that meeting.

As far as the Taoiseach was concerned, he believed it was a run-of-the-mill board meeting.

The Taoiseach has said he had “no sense at all” of the impending dismissal of O’Connor last week.

Putting all the different threads to this controversy aside, the core concern for the public should be the fact the HSE no driver at the wheel right now.

Yes, there is an interim boss, Damien McCallion, but it has no CEO, no COO, no chief financial officer (Michael Lane is only acting chief financial officer) and the six health regions have had their executive functions largely suspended.

Trolley numbers have been hitting all-time highs, surge capacity is full, delayed discharges have doubled in the past year, and waiting times are going in the wrong direction.

And all that aside, there is a health minister on the ropes this weekend.

The political fallout from this saga may yet claim the health minister or members of the HSE board.

But the HSE still needs someone at the helm to steer it into the future.

Who would want to take on the role of running the HSE now, knowing how quickly and publicly things can unravel? By the looks of it, things could unravel a lot more in the days ahead.