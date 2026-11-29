ONE OF THE country’s most legendary hurlers has been immortalised with a statue in his home parish of Inistioge in South Kilkenny.

Keher (85) is the holder of six All-Ireland Senior Hurling medals, 10 Leinster Senior Hurling medals, three National League medals and nine Railway Cup medals with Leinster.

He has also won five All-Star Awards, four Cú Chulainn Team of the Year Awards as well as one County Senior Championship Medal.

Keher was named Texaco Hurler of the Year in 1972 and named on both the Hurling Team of the Century and Team of the Millennium.

A member of the GAA Hall of Fame, he scored a total of 211 goals and 1,426 points during his Kilkenny career, spanning from 1959 to 1977.

He was also the hurling championship’s all-time leading scorer for over 50 years, scoring a championship total of 35-366 in just 50 games.

Hundreds of people turned out to see the official unveiling of the Eddie Keher statue in Inistioge village on Sunday, 29 November, by GAA President Jarlath Burns.

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Speaking at the event, Keher described it as “unbelievable” and said it was the fruition of a lot of hard work put in by a lot of people.

“I see so many people gathered together. It’s a good day for the parish, for the club Rower Inistioge and the people of the community. It just goes to show how, when people come together, what they can achieve.”

“I didn’t think it would ever happen when it was put to me 12 months ago, but it has happened because I know the people who were involved and they make things happen.”

“It’s a real honour and an emotional day for me, to be honest,” he added.

He said hurling is a team game and paid tribute to those with whom he shared the field of play.

“I played with so many members of different teams over all the years, going back to when I was four or five, and it’s a day for me to think of all those players, the players I played with, with the club and with Kilkenny, at minor and senior level.

“I really believe that the honour is for all of them because, as a team sport, you’re only one of the individuals, and… get back up from all the great players I played with.”

The GAA president said it was about remembering some of the greatest to ever have played the game.

Burns said: “It is a wonderful gesture in honour of one of the greats, and he’s going to be immortalised in the statue.”