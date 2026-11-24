LONGFORD’S OWN MAURA Higgins has made it to the final of Dancing with the Stars US.

Last week, Higgins and partner Mark Ballas scored a perfect 30 for their samba, booking her a place in the final.

Higgins will go up against four other couples in a bid to win the coveted mirror ball trophy.

Dancing with the Stars continues to be one of the most popular shows in the US, with this year’s premiere garnering 6.7 million viewers.

Over the years, the competition has seen a host of A-listers take to the floor from actress Zendaya to reality star Kim Kardashian.

For the Ballymahon native, taking part in the series will boost her profile and raise her visibility among US audiences.

However, this is not the first time she has trodden the boards across the Atlantic.

How did she get here?

Higgins left school at 16 and subsequently went to train as a hairdresser before working as a model and ring girl for Monster Energy.

Her big breakthrough came in 2019 as a contestant on the fifth series of the ITV2 reality dating show Love Island.



She reached the final and finished in fourth place, alongside ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard (who was a professional on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars before joining Love Island).

Higgins continued to have a successful career as a model and content creator while taking part in TV shows in the UK and Ireland.

In 2020, she competed on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, finishing in sixth place.

Higgins shot to fame as a contestant in Love Island UK. ITV ITV

She moved on to hosting duties in 2021 as the presenter of Glow Up Ireland on RTÉ 2, a competition in search of Ireland’s next big makeup artist.

Her US debut came in 2023 as a social media presenter for Love Island US.

This was followed up with roles on spin-offs Love Island Games and Love Island US: After Sun.

But it was her appearance in the US version of the popular show The Traitors earlier this year that likely bagged her a role on DWTS.

A fan favourite, Higgins finished as runner-up despite having never seen the show before stepping foot in the famous castle.

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How has she been doing so far in the show?

Despite having no formal dance training before the competition, Higgins has continued to impress the judges and score among the top contestants on the leaderboard.

This year’s celebrity line-up has provided stiff competition, with many contestants bringing previous dance experience to the floor, even if not in ballroom or Latin.

Among the celebrities Higgins beat to a place in the final are actress Jenna Dewan, who has an extensive background as a backup dancer and starred in the dance film Step Up, and Harry Shum Jr, best known for his role in the musical comedy-drama Glee.

Among her most memorable dances was a paso doble that she dedicated to Ireland.

She earned 35 points from the judges and was joined on the floor by Lord of the Dance performer Lucky Howard for an Irish jig.

In the semi-final she danced a Viennese waltz to Hozier’s Strike, earning 29 points.

But it was her samba that gave her a perfect score and left Judge Bruno Tonioli remarking that the dance was “syncopated to a level even a professional would find hard”.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba noted that Higgins was “truly an artist”.

Higgins has also faced setbacks during her time on the show, including a rib injury throughout the final few weeks of the competition.

What can we expect from Higgins in the final?

Unlike other weeks, the grand finale sees the celebrities perform three different dances in a bid for the crown.

This will include the freestyle dance, the judges’ choice (a dance previously performed) and the instant dance challenge which tests the contestants’ ability by giving them a dance style and song just moments before they take to the floor.

For the judges’ choice, Higgins will perform her tango to Rihanna’s Only Girl, which originally earned her 33 points.

Her freestyle routine will feature Marilyn Monroe’s Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend, alongside The Parting Glass and Flowers of the Red Hill, in a nod to her Irish roots.

She will face off against actress Tatyana Ali, Paralympian Ezra Frech, comedian Connor Wood and Olympic skater Amber Glenn.

Higgins in rehearsals this week with pro Mark Ballas and judge Bruno Tonioli. instagram instagram

Speaking ahead of the final to outlet E! News Higgins said “I really don’t think it’s sunk in that I’m going to the finale.”

“I never came into this competition thinking that that was going to happen.”

The three-hour finale will air on ABC and Disney+ in the US at 8pm Eastern Time (1am overnight in Ireland), but there is no option available for people here to watch live.

All of Higgins’s dances can be viewed on The Dancing With the Stars YouTube channel.