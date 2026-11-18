LONGFORD’S MAURA HIGGINS is through to the final of Dancing with the Stars in the US.

The former Love Island contestant and Ballymahon native booked her spot alongside her professional dance partner Mark Ballas.

They earned a perfect score of 30 for their Samba and a 29 for their Viennese Waltz on Tuesday night.

Higgins has had some setbacks in the competition so far with injuries but came back fitter than ever last night.

Their perfect score dance was set to Samba Vocalizado by Luciano Perrone, while the waltz was set to Hozier’s Shrike.

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Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli gave the pair a standing ovation after their routines.

Higgins and Ballas were already familiar with each other before being paired up on the show, having both appeared on the third season of The Traitors US.

Overall they finished second on the leaderboard for the night behind Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and professional Pasha Pashkov.

They’ll be performing three routines in the final next week; freestyle, judges’ choice and instant dance challenge.

Higgins will face off against actress Tatyana Ali, Paralympian Ezra Frech and comedian Connor Wood and their professional partners in the US.

The finale airs next Tuesday in the US on ABC and Disney+, but unfortunately there’s currently no way for Irish audiences to tune in live.