GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for the mother of a baby girl, whose body was found on a Dublin beach in 2018, to come forward.

The body of the baby was found by a member of the public on Bell’s Beach in Balbriggan on 15 December 2018. The baby, who was later determined to be stillborn and full-term, was partially buried in the ground.

Gardaí, who named the baby Belle, have been appealing for her mother to come forward for almost eight years. They said the woman is not under any criminal investigation.

The police force will make a renewed appeal for information on RTÉ’s Crimecall tonight.

The local woman who found Belle, Trisha McCaffrey, told Crimecall that she often picked up litter on the beach and went to collect what she assumed was rubbish when she made the discovery.

Trisha McCaffrey found Belle's body on the beach in 2018. RTÉ RTÉ

“I went over and it was a bag so I pulled it but it was heavy… I thought it was full of wet sand,” she said.

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McCaffrey said she was “totally shocked” when she realised the bag contained the remains of a newborn.

She believes reuniting Belle with her family is an important goal: “You would just love for her to be welcomed into her family and be with her family, and give them peace.”

Belle was laid to rest in the Holy Angels Plot in Glasnevin Cemetery with the epitaph, Belle 15-12-18.

Superintendent Ann Marie Lardner told Crimecall that an examination of the scene established that Belle was delivered elsewhere a short time before she was brought to the beach and left there.

“Our focus of the investigation was not on a criminal investigation but on the wellbeing and welfare of Belle’s mother,” she said.

Lardner said that DNA samples from Belle may help connect her to her biological family.

“We have been able to generate a DNA profile for Belle. This will allow us to quickly confirm any information that would be provided to us.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Balbriggan Garda Station (01) 6664500X, the garda confidential line Free-phone 1800 666 111.

Crimecall, presented by Carla O’Brien, returns tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.