Kellogg's has changed the recipe for Rice Krispies and Coco Pops - and people aren't happy

CEREAL GIANT KELLOGG’S has confirmed that controversial changes to its hero cereals Rice Krispies and Coco Pops will apply to Ireland.

Now trading as Kellanova in Ireland, the company said that its two cereals are now made using corn flour and rice flour. This change applies to cereals produced outside the US and Canada.

Previously, the cereals were labelled ‘may contain gluten’, as they were produced in a factory where other cereals containing gluten were handled, but there was only a small risk of cross-contact, Kellogg’s said.

The cereals now contain gluten and are unsuitable for celiacs.

“This recent change helps us maintain consistent quality at a time when changing weather conditions are affecting the quality and availability of some of the rice and grains used in our cereals,” a Kellanova spokesperson explained.

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The updated recipes have been assessed for taste, appearance and texture, and the company said it continues to “listen closely” to consumer feedback.

Nutritional benefits of the cereals – such as fibre and vitamin D – remain unchanged.

“We appreciate that even small changes to a much-loved product can feel noticeable and that’s why we have approached this with a lot of care and consideration,” Kellogg’s said.

The company admitted to the BBC that Rice Krispies’ iconic ‘snap, crackle and pop’ is quieter as a result of the updated recipe, while fans of the cereal took to the internet to complain about the changes.

No other cereal recipes have been changed.

Kellanova is known for a wide variety of its cereals, such as Corn Flakes, Frosties, All-Bran and Special K.