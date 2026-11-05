The musician last played in Ireland in 2022 Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you listen to Garth Brooks?

Ireland won’t be short of Garth Brooks gigs next summer, anyway.
10.13am, 5 Nov 2026
424

COUNTRY SINGER GARTH Brooks has announced his return to Ireland, with 10 gigs scheduled for next summer.

The US star last performed here in September 2022, where he played five sold-out shows in Croke Park. The concerts came eight years after his planned run of gigs at the venue was cancelled in 2014.

This time, however, Brooks won’t be performing to crowds in the capital. Instead, he is set to play two nights each in Belfast, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork during May and June 2027.

The singer has been playing in Ireland since the 1990s and has continued to draw huge crowds on his subsequent visits.

So, we’re wondering: Do you listen to Garth Brooks?


Poll Results:

No – I’ve never listened to him (113)
Yes – I’m a fan (45)
I know a song or two (43)
I used to, but not any more (29)
I don’t put on his music, but I have heard it through others (21)

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