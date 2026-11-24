THE UNITY OF the Irish people on any matter is always a challenge, except perhaps when it is collective anger over government procurement. The better-known examples to date include the National Children’s Hospital, now €2.24 billion and rising; the famous bike shelter at Leinster House for €336,000; and the €1.8 million Dáil printer.

The common denominator is that the money is committed while the public is sleepwalking, and then the anger arrives when it is too late.

A new procurement now proposed by the government may yet eclipse all others to date. On 24 February this year, the minister for defence named France as the preferred partner for a new armoured Defence Forces fleet. The press release said a framework agreement could be signed by the end of 2026, with little other detail. It is now November and nothing more is known about costs.

This is the sleepwalking phase, where the money may be committed within weeks.

Ireland’s defence spend

Defence has previous form here. When asked about the Defence Forces’ new Javelin anti-tank missiles, a spokesman said: “We do not give out specifics of our weapons systems for reasons of operational security.” The US government had published the entire deal online in the previous week: 44 missiles, 36 launchers, $46 million (€41.94 million).

One of the State’s two C-295 maritime patrol aircraft, which together cost more than €220 million, recently spent around 140 days in Seville for scheduled servicing, leaving a maritime nation with one. The Defence Forces will not say how often this happens, which suggests the answer is not a good one. “Operational security” in Ireland is all too often an institutional reflex, used to restrict, obfuscate or avoid, rather than inform or admit.

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'The Griffon' at an Arms Fair in Paris. Alan Kearney Alan Kearney

We now know that Defence Forces RG-32M armoured vehicles purchased in 2008 for €19.6 million broke down so often and were used so rarely that the Comptroller and Auditor General found a significant loss of value.

The Public Accounts Committee inquired why some had recorded almost no mileage for years, and the department’s secretary general explained that the odometers had failed. A Defence Forces spokesman said the vehicles had proven particularly valuable in complex and austere environments. Ukraine, a very complex and austere environment, declined the vehicles for free.

Ireland as a country would now do well to learn the lessons of the past when it comes to defence spending. There is little value in buying fancy new equipment if the military organisation expected to operate it cannot consistently maintain even basic military standards. The Defence Forces face ongoing resourcing issues and prioritising and addressing these weaknesses should come before a multibillion-euro procurement process.

Defence Forces Defence Forces

A more relevant test before procurement is the ability to account for items already in service. Defence Forces regulations set inventory levels at 100% as an absolute. If the minister walked unannounced into any military stores, she would discover that many ancillaries and accessories for armour, crew-served weapon platforms and optical devices are missing, with no record of their loss and no demand raised to replace them.

Every year, millions of items are physically counted and entered onto the inventory management system by hand. No one has asked the Press Office or the Department if 100% is plausible. Anyone with knowledge of the most advanced logistics systems in industry would say it is not.

Make it make sense

Everyone in the military stores knows this, but they have no option but to go along with it and make it work; that is the culture. In the Defence Force’s own 2025 workplace survey, 78% of personnel who had experienced unacceptable behaviour would not report it, citing fear of reprisal amongst other factors. Soldiers who fear reprisal will hardly put their names to a report saying the stores are short. Those stock holdings are about to increase considerably within that culture.

Keeping the public in the dark about defence spending is not confined to Ireland. Belgium has already bought 442 of these vehicles at an initial cost of €1.5 billion. The public found out through a leaked report by their Court of Auditors that put the projected 25-year cost as high as €14.4 billion.

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The Jaguar at an Arms Fair in Paris. Alan Kearney Alan Kearney

At this late stage, photographs with senior defence officials in front of the new vehicles will already be planned. Our concern should be for the soldiers who will sit in the back of these new vehicles, especially as the triple lock is removed, and their mission set may change.

The issue is that adding a substantial new fleet to an organisation already struggling to maintain even fundamental military skills at scale may only serve to weaken the Defence Forces overall. Without addressing those shortcomings, the investment may deliver considerably less operational capability than intended. Procurement alone is not capability.

Another approach already exists in the Netherlands, where any defence project over €25 million must go to parliament in stages: the requirement, the study, the preparation and the purchase. At the end of each, the minister writes to parliament before the next can begin.

Ireland could adopt the same process, perhaps through the Oireachtas Committee on Defence and National Security. I have placed a 55-page analysis of this programme before both that committee and the Public Accounts Committee so they can consider the identified issues in what will be billions in spending over the fleet’s lifetime.

As for the public, it is said you should never wake a sleepwalker. It is time to break that habit.

Alan Kearney is a retired senior officer in the Defence Forces. He has previously worked in the European defence sector and currently works as an independent defence research and security consultant and acts as a European Defence Innovation Scheme (EUDIS) Coach.