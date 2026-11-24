The FOI Files is a series from our team at The Journal Investigates. Each week, one of our investigative journalists brings you inside the fight for information that we’re all entitled to. They’ll share their documents, their stories – and tips on how to take the journey for yourself.

This week’s file is from investigative journalist Conor O’Carroll.

See here for The Journal Investigates’ most recent investigations.

FREEDOM OF INFORMATION (FOI) is not just a tool journalists use to uncover stories. Unlike enquiries to a body’s press office, anyone can send requests to public bodies for documents, helping to shine a light on the inner workings of government departments, agencies and local authorities.

This can be particularly useful for people who want to find out more about their local area, in places where journalists might not have the time or local knowledge to dig deeper.

Liam* contacted us to say that he did exactly this after he sent a request to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council about a social housing development close to where he was living in Dublin 18.

He sent the request after progress on the project appeared to stall and discovered it had gone through a raft of issues, including that the original contractor had been let go by the council for failing to deliver the project on time.

The records shared by Liam also show that the council had paid almost €1 million to the original developer before they had their contract terminated.

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They also provide a timeline of events on how the project fell apart.

The original contractor began work on 13 social housing units, consisting of seven two-bedroom houses and six three-bedroom houses, in April 2021.

These were supposed to be completed by February 2022, but in March of that year, the council wrote to the developer expressing concern about progress.

A screenshot of the letter Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council sent the developer about the lack of progress with the project. The Journal Investigates The Journal Investigates

The letter says that the developer cited issues with a sick foreman and “difficulty in sourcing labour to manage and carry out the works” as the reason behind the lack of progress.

They also cited difficulties getting “solid commitments from sub-contractors” which kept pushing the project out further.

But it appears that these issues weren’t resolved because in August 2022, the developer was notified that their contract had been terminated.

Over €1 million added to cost of development

The records show that Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council paid the contractor €984,341 before the contract was terminated.

The partially completed development then sat vacant for over 8 months as the council considered how best to proceed.

Consultant engineers were hired to review the site and identify what works would be needed so that another contractor could come in and complete the development.

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They found that the existing timber frames and insulation in one block would have to be completely removed as they had been “exposed to the elements over the past few months”.

Drainage pipes on the other block also had to be removed, having been exposed to sunlight, and work was needed on the site to address urgent health and safety risks.

These included the removal of “unsuitable material” from the site, infilling exposed trenches, and the removal of waste material.

An emergency contractor was hired by the council in October 2022 to address these issues for an initial €142,988.

But as further issues with the site appeared over the next few months, this cost was increased to €195,652 in March 2023 and again to €229,702 in July 2023.

This brought the cost of the incomplete project to over €1.2 million.

Then in March 2024, Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council approached the Department of Housing with a revised budget for the project.

The total cost sought came to over €6.3 million, or €486,143 per unit, which the Department “considered high”.

But they added that, in light of the issues with the original contractor, the need for emergency health and safety work on the site and the cost to finish the development, they didn’t consider the costs to be “unreasonable”.

And in September this year, the second appointed contractor completed the works and handed over the project to the council.

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A spokesperson for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council told The Journal Investigates that all payments were “made in accordance with the contract”.

They added that the total cost of the project is still not known, as they await “feedback from the contractor” that finished the project.

But if it wasn’t for Liam and his decision to send the FOI, we may never have known the issues that the council encountered with this development.

So if you have something in your local area that you’d like to get to the bottom of, sending an FOI to the public body involved might unearth what’s really going on and help to lift the lid on how Ireland works.

*Liam asked us not to share his real name, but we are aware of his identity and the project in question.

If you have a burning FOI question about how to get certain records or why your request was refused, you can get in touch with our team at investigates@thejournal.ie. The Journal Investigates team will be back with another instalment of The FOI Files next Tuesday.