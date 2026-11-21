A CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dublin’s south inner city has unveiled an Aids memorial window to honour those who died from the epidemic and those who cared for them.

St Thérèse of the Child Jesus on Donore Avenue in Dublin 8, known locally as St Teresa’s, said in a post on social media that it is a “first for an Irish church, if not across the world”.

The church has received some backlash online for the move and sometimes attracts protests for holding a prayer service during Pride month.

And while some in the LGBT community have warmly welcomed the move, others have said it does little to erase the Catholic Church’s “failings” during the Aids epidemic.

Memorial window

The windows feature a red Aids ribbon and a rainbow, which St Teresa’s describes as “a symbol of the qualities celebrated in the LGBT identity and indeed shared by many in the religious community”.

One window also features a green carnation, which is a symbol associated with Oscar Wilde.

The church deemed this to be a fitting tribute because “the arts and theatre community worldwide was ravaged by Aids”.

It was Brian Merriman, founder of the Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, who approached the south inner city church about installing the windows.

In a post on social media, Merriman said he is “deeply grateful to St Teresa’s for remembering the experiences of all of their parishioners and all worldwide”.

Brian Merriman next to the newly installed Aids memorial window St Teresa's Parish St Teresa's Parish

“I hope people will visit, be comforted and maybe light a candle for all who died and all who cared,” he added.

Sam Byrne is the pastoral director at St Teresa’s.

She told The Journal that the church installed a Covid memorial window to remember those who died of Covid and the community that came together to support one another.

The Covid memorial windows in the church St Teresa's parish St Teresa's parish

Byrne said Merriman noted that “Covid wasn’t the only pandemic that we ever suffered” and remarked that the community had not come together in the same way for Aids.

“In this community, the area was ravaged by people with intravenous drug use, people who had accidental needle pricks, people who had blood transfusions, as well as members of the LGBT community,” said Byrne.

Byrne said St Teresa’s is an “open and inclusive parish for all”, and added: “You’re welcome to be yourself in our parish.

You don’t have to hide the fact that you’re a gay person, you’re welcome to tell us you’re married to somebody of the same sex, you’re respected, you’re safe.

The Aids memorial windows, featuring a rainbow arc and Aids ribbon St Teresa's parish St Teresa's parish

‘You belong here’

During Pride month, the church has a prayer service to “remind people that you’re welcome here”, with a Pride flag on the welcome sign to the building.

This is something that can on occasion attract protests and Byrne said that in the weeks before and after the Pride services, the church gets a “barrage of people who email and call”.

We sometimes have protesters outside the church during that time, so we’re kind of used to that.

Byrne said she has “no problem having conversations with people and explaining why we do what we do, and hoping that in some way they’ll see the reasoning behind it”.

She said there have been a “few negative comments about the windows” online, with people saying “it’s not in keeping with Church teaching”.

“We don’t understand why people are so angry about us saying that people have suffered, and that we as a church recognise that, and we’re trying to honour their memory,” said Byrne.

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“Jesus ate with tax collectors, he was friends with prostitutes, he visited people who lived on the margins, he went to visit those who nobody else would spend time with.

“If that’s what Jesus’s mission was, we’re trying to replicate that in some way by saying we know somebody has died of Aids, we know somebody has cared for them, and let’s honour that.”

Byrne added that the church will “stay loyal” to both its “understanding of our faith and of our community and the response that’s needed within it”.

In this window is the red rose of St Teresa, a dove representing the Holy Spirit, and 'people of all ages and races to show that Aids did not discriminate'. St Teresa's parish St Teresa's parish

She also noted that Dublin 8 has a “large gay population”, some of whom are members of St Teresa’s parish.

“It’s not tolerance – you belong here because you’re a member of the Church.

“If you’re a baptised Catholic, you’re a member of our Church and you should never feel you’re on the periphery, or you have to hide parts of yourself, or you have to be invisible in any way.”

‘A mixed bag’

However, the response hasn’t been universally positive from the LGBT community.

While Byrne is not a member of the LGBT community, she has spoken to Brian Merriman about the response the memorial window has received.

She said conversations with Merriman reveal that “it’s a very mixed bag”.

“Some are horrified it has gone up in a church, and this doesn’t erase the institutional Church’s failings when the Aids epidemic happened,” said Byrne.

“So there are people angry about it and saying, ‘well, this doesn’t erase anything’.”

In this window is the green carnations associated with Oscar Wilde.The green carnation is also used as the emblem of the Dublin Gay Theatre Festival. St Teresa's parish St Teresa's parish

However, Byrne said others in the LGBT community see it as a “positive step forward” and a “shift in thinking” and are “delighted” to see it.

“They respect the fact Brian brought that to us and that space has been created now where it can happen,” she added.

She noted that some who have been “deeply affected by the epidemic and the response of the Church” will not have this hurt healed by ”putting a stained-glass window in the church”.

But she added that others “accept that it isn’t going to repair anything, but it’s a step forward and a conversation worth having”.

Byrne also said there’s been a “wonderful response from our own parishioners”.

“While a lot of people immediately associate an Aids memorial window with the LGBT community, for us in Dublin 8, a lot of people lost people through drug use.

For a lot of people, they don’t see the window as an LGBT window.

“We have nurses and doctors who live in the community who worked on the Aids wards during the height of the epidemic.

“That work was often hidden and carried out in secret, and to have it publicly acknowledged has been very emotional for them.”

In a statement to The Journal, We Are Church Ireland, which aims to end “injustices” in the Catholic Church, congratulated St Teresa’s parish.

“We support every initiative that recognises the suffering endured by all those whose lives were destroyed by Aids,” said the statement.

“We applaud all visible efforts to demonstrate that our LGBTQI+ brothers and sisters are visible and valued members of our faith family.”