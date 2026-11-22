I WAS BORN in Galway and lived most of my life on a small farm holding. For the last 16 years I have been involved with and worked in Animal Welfare. My experience has enabled me to see both perspectives surrounding animal-focused events like the Ballinasloe Fair.

Every October, Ballinasloe in County Galway hosts its historic Horse Fair and October Festival, attracting horse owners, traders and visitors from across Ireland and beyond.

With a history stretching back centuries, the fair is considered part of the Irish rural heritage, bringing people together to celebrate horses, local traditions and community life. However, preserving this legacy also means ensuring that animal welfare and public safety meet the standards expected today.

The fair has had its challenges in relation to animal welfare in the past, with many welfare groups like ourselves at the NSPCA left scrambling to pick up the pieces.

In the past few years, though, there have been visible improvements made at the fair, and local organisers should be credited for their work. It was also encouraging this year to see that many of the equines on display were in good condition and of good quality.

‘Tipping point’

However, we still see canine pups for sale at the fair, without microchips, and fowl without any traceability, which makes it clear a lot of work is left to do. Ensuring animal welfare is truly protected requires constant vigilance, and it is now time to take the next necessary step forward.

Following the NSPCA attendance at this year’s Ballinasloe Fair 2026, we must face a hard truth: Europe’s oldest horse fair has reached a tipping point. It must either transform into a better regulated, safe environment or risk losing its place in the cultural calendar. Tradition and the idea that ‘this is the way it has always been’ are absolutely no excuse for poor behaviour, lawlessness or animal neglect.

Ballinasloe horse fair in Galway. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

For generations, the fair has been celebrated as a cornerstone of Irish rural culture, but longevity does not grant a free pass to ignore modern standards of welfare and public safety.

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If the Fair still requires animal welfare inspectors to respond to dozens of welfare concerns, issue formal warnings and seize distressed animals, then the event fundamentally needs to examine its operations and implement structural changes to deliver lasting improvements. The historical significance of this centuries-old fair cannot be used as a shield to justify outdated practices or reckless conduct.

Creating a modern event

If Ballinasloe Fair is to survive, the era of selling untraceable animals at the fair must come to an end, and welfare standards must be significantly improved; otherwise, this trading element of the event needs to end entirely. Moving forward, authorities must enforce a strict, zero-tolerance policy where no equine is permitted to enter the fair without being microchipped and accompanied by full passport and health documentation.

There are also serious issues around public safety that must be addressed. Tightly packed crowds navigating narrow spaces alongside stressed, flighty animals is a recipe for disaster.

We have vastly improved how we safely manage crowds and large public events in this country in recent years, and Ballinasloe Horse Fair should be no different. When animal welfare is compromised, a risk to human safety quickly follows, resulting in chaotic conditions that threaten locals and visitors alike. To protect the public, the event demands a highly regulated structure, restricted access points and uncompromised perimeter enforcement.

This approach requires a shared responsibility from all agencies and stakeholders involved in the organising and running of the fair.

The Fair organisers must implement strict vendor vetting procedures at all entrances. Galway County Council and the Department of Agriculture need to provide a more robust policing of microchipping, traceability and public safety regulations.

Survival of the Fair will involve an honest, open and frank conversation with all stakeholders working together to build a more responsible fair and a safer environment for animals and humans alike.

Where is the law?

However, enforcing passport checks at the entrance only solves part of the problem. A wider, systemic conversation needs to be had regarding the structural loopholes in our current laws. Under current Irish legislation, specifically the Equine Passport Regulations, the legal onus of responsibility to register a change of ownership rests firmly on the buyer.

The buyer is required by law to submit the passport to the relevant passport issuing authority within 30 days of the purchase. While the seller is technically required to sign the transfer form, the ultimate legal responsibility to ensure the change of ownership documentation is filled out correctly lands on the new owner taking the horse home.

This model is fundamentally flawed and requires urgent legislative reform. The onus of responsibility must be reversed, shifting entirely to the seller to ensure the change of ownership documentation is completed and processed correctly.

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This should be handled in the exact same way we regulate the sale of a motor vehicle. When you sell a car, the seller must submit the logbook to the authorities to remove their name from the vehicle’s registry. It is even more critical that this same standard applies to equines for transparency and traceability. There should be absolute transparency across the lifetime of every equine in the country, allowing for full traceability from the point of birth to the point of death.

Day One at the Ballinasloe Horse Fair. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Leaving the paperwork up to the buyer creates a dangerous blind spot. A horse can be sold multiple times without anyone ever filling out the necessary paperwork. The animal simply continues to move through multiple owners completely unregulated and untraceable. If the seller were legally bound to register the transfer immediately, this cycle of untraceable selling would stop overnight.

Demanding change is not an attack on our heritage in Ireland; it is a plea to save it. Instead of clinging to controversial, outdated trading formats, Ballinasloe has a golden opportunity to pivot toward the future and transition into a celebratory, family-centric festival that champions education, safety and genuine horsemanship.

By shifting the spotlight to controlled equestrian displays, family entertainment, local heritage exhibits and strictly audited agricultural showcases, Ballinasloe can preserve its historic identity without compromising animal welfare.

Europe’s longest-running fair has survived for centuries because it represents the heart of the Irish rural community. To see the next century, it must adapt.

By embracing rigorous regulation, full compliance and a family-first atmosphere, Ballinasloe Fair can survive in today’s modern Ireland.

Bartley Finnerty is a superintendent inspector with the NSPCA.