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LAST UPDATE | 3 hrs ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. The COP31 presidency proposed an eleventh-hour deal Sunday that again fails to mention fossil fuels – an omission that deepened a tense stand-off at the UN climate talks.
2. Bahrain accused Iran of striking a civilian industrial facility on Saturday, causing a fire and damage but no casualties, while two tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz, at the heart of the Middle East conflict.
3. A Glock pistol and drugs worth close to €1.8 million were seized during searches on Friday evening.
4. Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan told Jack Chambers he would cut back €10 million in spending in “other areas” to fund his proposed €100 culture card for 16-to-17-year-olds.
5. Palestinian journalist Hana Salah looks at how Israeli restrictions are keeping Gaza’s injured women from healing.
6. Ireland’s councils sought to CPO just one derelict building via An Coimisiún Pleanála in October.
7. Paul O’Donoghue this morning asks: Why do Irish taxpayers directly subsidise gambling on greyhound races? This funding also comes at a time when the Irish government is trying to tackle the cost associated with problem gambling.
8. A Catholic church in Dublin’s south inner city has unveiled an Aids memorial window to honour those who died from the epidemic and those who cared for them.
9. A diamond ring worn by one of the most famous survivors of the sinking of the Titanic sold for £150,000 (€179,000) at auction.
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