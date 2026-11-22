FOR MANY WOMEN, reaching a senior or leadership position in the corporate or academic worlds is the culmination of many years of hard work and can be the pinnacle of their careers.

However, over the last number of years a trend has emerged where highly experienced women are choosing to walk away from these careers. And they are not simply looking for a change in direction in the corporate world or a better work/life balance. Many are choosing to use the knowledge they have built up over the years to create ambitious, innovative companies, with the potential to compete on a global scale.

Through the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) research, we know that more women in Ireland are becoming entrepreneurs, and that even more of them aspire to start new businesses in the years ahead. Moreover, the rate of female early-stage entrepreneurs that aspire for significant growth, after starting their new business has also increased.

As National Director for Going for Growth, the initiative that supports ambitious female entrepreneurs, I have seen this trend at first hand. In its 19th year, Going for Growth is a free programme which supports female business owners with their ambitious growth plans, starting with a six-month programme which evolves into a community of peer supporters.

Over the years, on the programme, we have observed an increase in women coming from senior corporate positions to start their own businesses. Many are drawing on gaps they observed when employed. As they know what excellent looks like, many are starting innovative businesses capable of scale and focused on export markets.

Their stories challenge the idea that starting a business means an opportunity loss for these high-flying women.

One example of this is Louella Morton:

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Louella Morton, co-founder and co-CEO of TestReach. Karl Hussey Karl Hussey

Following a degree in computer science, Louella gained deep knowledge and experience in education technology. This allowed her to observe trends in the sector, particularly the growing need for assessment tools and simple, easy-to-use online testing for certification. She saw a gap in the market to provide a full end-to-end online exam management system with in-built proctoring, and knew she had enough experience to set up a business to meet this need.

And so TestReach was founded in 2014 by Louella and co-founder Sheena Bailey. Today, TestReach employs more than 120 people directly, as well as more than 200 exam invigilators. Over 80% of their business is currently from export markets, mainly the UK and EU.

Having been a participant on Going for Growth, Louella is now a voluntary Lead Entrepreneur on the programme, supporting others to follow in her footsteps. Lead Entrepreneurs are successful female entrepreneurs who volunteer their time and who, in a spirit of altruism, share their expertise and knowledge and facilitate round tables of peers.

Women such as Louella understand their industries, recognise where opportunities exist and, crucially, have the knowledge to not only see the gap in the market but have the confidence to do something about it.

Another example from the Going for Growth Lead Entrepreneurs is Fidelma McGuirk:

Fidelma McGuirk. Founder & CEO of Payslip.

Fidelma had over 18 years’ experience in the corporate world managing teams internationally when she identified a gap for the management and automation of international payroll.

This led Fidelma to establish Payslip as a global payroll platform that enables HR Directors to consolidate global payrolls, achieve centralised reporting compliance and data protection, while delivering useful insights and real control to the business. Payslip clients are large multinational employers, and the company is growing in international markets.

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Women in business

Among participants there are many recent examples of women leaving corporate life to set up innovative businesses focused on growth and international markets, which illustrate the variety and ambition involved. DASH Leaders was shaped by Maria Langan’s first-hand experience of the challenges of growing businesses and leading high-performing teams in Ireland and internationally.

SISTERLY was founded by three friends, including Aoife Matthews, a former investment banker. A former accountant and tax adviser, Sandra Thompson is the CEO and co-founder of IO Agri, a pioneering agritech company disrupting the way agriculture addresses climate change.

But it is not just from the corporate sector that women are coming to start new businesses. Sheelagh Brady was a former sergeant with An Garda Síochána, and an analyst with international organisations in a variety of challenging international environments. Sheelagh drew on her professional and lived experience when establishing Kowroo, which makes a great difference to the safety of those that travel, especially for work.

Leah Fletcher, Dunbar Pharma, was originally a primary school teacher and is now the founder and CEO of Dunbar Pharma, an Irish pharmaceutical manufacturing company developing highly purified cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for regulated global medical markets.

These women are role models who can demonstrate through their actions what women in corporate roles or other employment can achieve through selecting entrepreneurship as a career option. Their stories all demonstrate that the application of skills, developed while employed, stood to them when turning an identified opportunity into an ambitious business.

One other thing they have in common is that they are all part of the Going for Growth community. We are focused on encouraging enterprising women to be ambitious and support them to realise their growth aspirations. The multi award-winning initiative has supported over 1,200 women to build and develop their businesses. Its success is based on a peer support approach, implemented through Lead Entrepreneur-facilitated round tables. Supported by Enterprise Ireland, KPMG and Manverton, there is no cost to those selected.

We open the applications once a year and are now seeking new entries from ambitious, enterprising women, with the deadline for returned applications set at midnight on Friday, 27 November. Anyone interested can request an application form from www.goingforgrowth.

Paula Fitzsimons is the National Director of three business development programmes: Going for Growth, ACORNS and Back for Business. She was also Ireland’s national coordinator for the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) from 2000 to 2023.