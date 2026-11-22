IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked some of the week’s best reads for you to savour.

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Raffles have been a longtime staple in Ireland, but the prizes are increasingly becoming one of the most sought-after things in the country – a house.

(RTÉ, approx. six mins reading time)

“Driven by an ongoing lack of supply, soaring rental prices, and a field-worth-fighting-for mentality around property ownership, parts of the Irish public have embraced a novel strategy to climb the property ladder.”

The Guardian looks into why an anti-government movement has become so popular in the UK.

(The Guardian, approx. 27 mins reading time)

“Sovereign citizens – who, in Britain, often call themselves ‘freemen on the land’ – have a variety of beliefs, but their central idea is that the state’s claim to authority over its citizens – its capacity to fine us, to force us to pay debts, to jail us – is much more limited than people realise. For those armed with specialist knowledge, the thinking goes, the power of the state and large corporations can be overcome.”

A billboard announcing the release of the Grand Theft Auto VI video game is displayed near Times Square, in New York. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In case you didn’t hear, the sixth rendition of the video game Grand Theft Auto was released during the week. This article from The Guardian looks into what is about the game that made it so popular.

(The Guardian, approx 11 mins reading time)

‘GTA III’s approach, setting crime stories in a detailed open world in which the player could go wherever they wanted, came to define the series’ 3D games – as did the cinematic influences. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City took the action to Florida and was heavily inspired by Scarface and Miami Vice, while Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, set in a faded, sun-lasered version of southern California, borrowed from hip-hop culture and movies such as Boyz n the Hood.’

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A baby born into a religious sect known for refusing medical treatment died soon after birth. The state rescued her twin sister – but how much power do authorities have in these situations?

(ProPublica, approx. 24 mins reading time)

“For more than a century, states have wrestled with how to address the deaths of children whose parents refuse them medical care for religious reasons. As early as 1901, a father in New York who believed in the ‘power of God to heal the sick through prayer’ was prosecuted for failing to call a doctor for his young daughter who died from pneumonia. Since then, courts have repeatedly held — in cases where Christian Scientists refused treatment or Jehovah’s Witnesses declined blood transfusions — that adults are free to reject medical care for themselves.”

The Annabelle Raggedy Ann doll sits in a case in the Warren's Occult Museum. Alamy Alamy

Did you know that Annabelle, the possessed Raggedy Ann doll that features in the Conjuring movies’ universe, was inspired by a real doll? This is her story.

(Esquire, approx. 18 mins reading time)

“The people who believe Annabelle causes harm to those around her are, in one respect, correct. She has afflicted the Warren family. The war for the soul of Annabelle has ripped them apart, creating a ripple effect among many in the paranormal community. The curse that started in the Hartford apartment lingers today—and you can pay fifty dollars to be part of it.”

Olivia Wilde in Behemoth! (2026) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In this interview with Olivia Wilde, the actor-director delves into recovering from the intense scrutiny surrounding her 2022 film Don’t Worry Darling, and her recent success.

(The New York Times, approx. 18 mins reading time)

“Wilde had to deal with the twin fallout of decidedly mixed critical reaction and a harsh wave of tabloid attention. The film was plagued by reports of feuding between Wilde and her star, Florence Pugh. Wilde was also hounded online for her relationship, which has since ended, with the pop star Harry Styles, who played a supporting role in the movie. If that wasn’t enough, the press cycle for ;Don’t Worry Darling’ brought with it continuing scrutiny over her 2020 breakup with her longtime partner, Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two children. This year, though, it has all been very different.”

…AND A CLASSIC FROM THE ARCHIVES…

Robert Pattinson was unveiled as the next 007 on Monday. Alamy Alamy

This 2021 interview with Daniel Craig was released just before No Time To Die hit cinemas. Craig talked about his time as Bond.

(The New York Times, approx. 12 mins reading time)

“It has been an awkward, drawn-out send-off for the 53-year-old Craig, who, from the moment he was chosen to succeed Pierce Brosnan as 007, was never an obvious or elegant fit for the character. His looks were too rugged; his film résumé was too thin; his hair was too blond.”