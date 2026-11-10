Going to see Niall Horan? Or a musical in the Bord Gáis? Here's what you need to know

MAJOR TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS in Dublin city have begun today, impacting both commuters and those travelling to various events planned across the restricted area of the city.

Dozens of world leaders are travelling to Ireland to take part in a major European summit on Thursday, followed by an informal meeting of EU leaders on Friday. It has brought about the largest security operation in the State’s history.

As a result, ticket holders for shows this week – Niall Horan’s remaining three gigs at the 3Arena for his album Dinner Party in particular – face diversions and disruption in travelling to venues.

The Bord Gáis Theatre has also issued advice for people attending The Choir of Man performances from Wednesday to Friday this week.

What to know if you’re going to see Niall Horan

Doors for the concert at the 3Arena open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7pm. The 3Arena is outside the security cordon but within the Convention Centre’s traffic zone.

This evening will be better facilitated by public transport and private vehicles than the rest of the week, but there will still be changes. Concertgoers have been urged to leave early and plan for plenty of time to make their trip, as well as familiarising themselves with restrictions ahead of time.

From 7pm today, there will be no east or west traffic on North Wall Quay. This measure will remain in place until 6pm on Friday. On Wednesday at 8pm, Samuel Beckett Bridge will close to vehicular traffic.

Vehicles can access the 3Arena along Seville Place/Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall Road and across Tom Clarke Toll Bridge at all times.

Luas services – typically the method of choice for people not travelling on a concert bus – will operate as normal out to the 3Arena today. They will not operate to the venue on Thursday or Friday.

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There will, however, be a “restricted number of special” Luas services after the event on Thursday and Friday.

And for those planning to travel by bus, it’s important to know that Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland and Bus Éireann services will experience diversions, delays and temporary stop closures from today until Friday.

These diversions will intensify from Thursday, with further delays expected.

Pedestrians will have no access along North Wall Quay on Thursday and Friday. They have been advised to use Amiens Street, Seville Place, Spencer Dock Bridge, Sheriff Street Upper or North Wall Avenue before and after the shows.

And the Bord Gáis?

The theatre in the Docklands is also subject to major traffic restrictions. It’s hosting the Olivier Award-nominated musical The Choir of Man, which arrives at the theatre “direct from the West End”.

Its first show is this evening, and it is to run until Saturday, with two performances on Friday and Saturday.

In a guide published to social media, the theatre asked audience members to allow additional time for their journey given increased traffic congestion, temporary traffic and public transport restrictions in the Docklands area.

The Luas Red Line services will be affected. The Mayor Square and Spencer Dock stops will close from 8pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be no red line services between Connolly and The Point. The green line and Irish Rail services are expected to operate normally, the theatre said, and the Grand Canal Dock Dart station is a “convenient option” for reaching the theatre.

For private vehicles, many of the same restrictions noted for the 3Arena apply. It was additionally recommended by the Bord Gáis that people avoid the North Quays and check garda traffic updates before heading off.