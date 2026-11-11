Traffic restrictions scale up in Dublin city centre - here's the latest

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MAJOR TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS in Dublin city centre are scaling up today.
Large numbers of gardaí can be seen patrolling the streets, while public transport has seen changes to routes and a number of roads are closed to the public.
The disruption is down to the largest gathering of heads of state and government ever hosted by Ireland, beginning on Thursday and concluding on Friday evening.
Restrictions will be at their most intense on Thursday.
The main restrictions flagged by gardaí are:
Events scheduled at the 3Arena and the Bord Gáis Theatre have brought both venues to issue their own travel advice for attendees.
City-centre buses face diversions, shortened routes, stop changes and delays until Friday.
Transport for Ireland has warned that real-time bus information can’t be relied upon.
Today Luas Red Line services will operate to The Point, but Mayor Square and Spencer Dock stops close from 8pm.
On Thursday and Friday, regular Red Line services will operate between Tallaght/Saggart and Connolly only. The Green Line and Irish Rail services, including Docklands services, are scheduled to operate normally.
There is no east or west traffic on North Wall Quay. This measure will remain in place until 6pm on Friday. At 8pm today, Samuel Beckett Bridge will close to vehicular traffic.
Additional reporting by Andrew Walsh
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