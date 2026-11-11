Traffic restrictions scale up in Dublin city centre - here's the latest

MAJOR TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS in Dublin city centre are scaling up today.

Large numbers of gardaí can be seen patrolling the streets, while public transport has seen changes to routes and a number of roads are closed to the public.

The disruption is down to the largest gathering of heads of state and government ever hosted by Ireland, beginning on Thursday and concluding on Friday evening.

Restrictions will be at their most intense on Thursday.

The main restrictions flagged by gardaí are:

Convention Centre: Accredited access only in the immediate zone from 7am Tuesday until Friday evening.

Accredited access only in the immediate zone from 7am Tuesday until Friday evening. Wider Docklands: Security and traffic cordons from 8pm Wednesday until Friday evening, with no through traffic or public transport. Residents and businesses retain access within the security zone, subject to checks.

Security and traffic cordons from 8pm Wednesday until Friday evening, with no through traffic or public transport. Residents and businesses retain access within the security zone, subject to checks. National Gallery: Accredited access only in the immediate zone from 7am Wednesday until midnight Thursday.

Accredited access only in the immediate zone from 7am Wednesday until midnight Thursday. Wider National Gallery area: Restricted access for residents and businesses from 7am until midnight Thursday, with no through traffic or public transport.

Restricted access for residents and businesses from 7am until midnight Thursday, with no through traffic or public transport. National Gallery security zone: Parking restrictions from 7am until midnight Thursday, with no through traffic or public transport between 3pm and 7pm.

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Events scheduled at the 3Arena and the Bord Gáis Theatre have brought both venues to issue their own travel advice for attendees.

Public transport

City-centre buses face diversions, shortened routes, stop changes and delays until Friday.

Transport for Ireland has warned that real-time bus information can’t be relied upon.

Today Luas Red Line services will operate to The Point, but Mayor Square and Spencer Dock stops close from 8pm.

On Thursday and Friday, regular Red Line services will operate between Tallaght/Saggart and Connolly only. The Green Line and Irish Rail services, including Docklands services, are scheduled to operate normally.

There is no east or west traffic on North Wall Quay. This measure will remain in place until 6pm on Friday. At 8pm today, Samuel Beckett Bridge will close to vehicular traffic.

Additional reporting by Andrew Walsh