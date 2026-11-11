GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Pay deal

1. A nationwide public-sector strike planned for Thursday has been called off after unions and government representatives reached agreement on a proposed pay deal.

It provides for increases of 10.75% from 1 July 2026 to 31 March 2029.

RTÉ

2. The chair of RTÉ told the media minister that the cut to the broadcaster’s funding in Budget 2027 would potentially “damage” its relationship with the government.

Terence O’Rourke also warned Patrick O’Donovan that the decision could limit RTÉ’s ability to implement all the recommendations made by an expert committee established after the broadcaster’s payments controversy.

Fermanagh

3. A second person is set to appear in court over the disappearance of a Limerick woman who hasn’t been seen since 10 October.

The last confirmed sighting of Carrie Mullane, also known as Carrie Noolan, was when she travelled by taxi from Enniskillen bus station on Wellington Road to Trasna Park at around 9pm on 10 October.

Road closures

4. Major traffic restrictions in Dublin city centre are scaling up today.

Advertisement

Large numbers of gardaí can be seen patrolling the streets, while public transport has seen changes to routes and a number of roads are closed to the public.

Capitol riots

5. A Florida court dismissed the BBC’s attempt to have US President Donald Trump’s $10 billion (€8.92 billion) defamation claim against the broadcaster thrown out.

Trump is seeking substantial damages in a Florida court over the editing of a 2024 Panorama documentary about the US Capitol riots.

New report

6. The government is set to miss its 2030 housing target by as many as 136,000 homes, according to a new report.

Deloitte estimates that 40,000 homes will be built in 2026, and while it’s a 10% increase on last year, it means 260,000 more houses must be built in the next four years to reach target.

United Kingdom

7. TV presenter Jonathan Ross said he was “horrified” by the allegations about David Walliams and the crimes of Russell Brand, adding that he was “genuinely unaware of their conduct”.

The 65-year-old made the comments after footage resurfaced of him joking about Walliams and 15-year-olds at the British Comedy Awards in 2004.

Sorted

8. The minister for justice reached an agreement with the Law Society on the dispute over criminal legal aid, bringing an end to months of chaos in Irish courts.

Jim O’Callaghan said the agreement was reached after extensive talks between both sides and resolves the dispute in relation to payments surrounding elongated cases and separate and distinct cases brought on the same day.

Underage GAA

9. Plans to change the nature of underage GAA games are at an advanced level, with a meeting scheduled this week to finalise a report that will be published soon by a selected committee, The 42 understands.

The aim is to improve retention of players aged in the 13-17 range.