Hundreds of schools and media outlets receive threatening emails in latest round of bomb threats

HUNDREDS OF SCHOOLS across Ireland have received threatening emails this morning.

A threatening email was also sent to The Journal, RTÉ and several UK news organisations, including Sky News, Reuters, the BBC and The Guardian.

Around 400 schools across Munster received an email, which was sent from a different email address to the one used to contact media organisations. It’s understood that schools in Dublin also received a threatening email.

Gardaí from the National Security Intelligence Service are currently involved in investigating the incidents.

It’s understood that gardaí have assessed that the emails are hoaxes.

Garda sources also said that advice to response members is to advise the schools and businesses who contact them to check their buildings and if they insist on a response a garda car will be spent to ease their concerns.

The Education Authority (EA) in Northern Ireland said the message sent to schools there has similarities with a threat sent last month, which police subsequently declared a hoax.

“At this stage, we have not been made aware of any evidence of any credible threat to schools,” the authority said.

“Investigations are continuing. It is for PSNI to determine the credibility or otherwise of any such message.”

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The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it is conducting urgent inquiries.

“Police received reports today, Wednesday 11 November, of a concerning email sent to a number of schools across Northern Ireland,” a spokesperson said.

“As a result of this email, police are conducting urgent inquiries and liaising with the schools in question.”

The EA advised schools to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to police.

“We fully appreciate that any message of this nature is distressing and can assure schools, parents/carers and children and young people that we will provide a further update following engagement with police.”

On Tuesday, gardaí dealt with a number of similar threats. Sources said an airline was also targeted on Tuesday.

Garda commissioner Justin Kelly indicated yesterday that they believe the perpetrators are from outside Ireland and are designed to undermine EPC events.

Additional reporting from PA and Niall O’Connor

This is a breaking news story and will be updated