Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Zelenskyy and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (right) during European Political Community summit at the Convention Centre Dublin Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#BROOKLYN: Eight people were killed and at least 17 others injured, including children, after a three-storey building collapsed near a construction site in New York on Wednesday evening.

#NVIDIA: The AI chipmaker’s share price tumbled as Nvidia announced the resignation of boss Jensen Huang in the wake of his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

#WASHINGTON DC: Police in Washington DC confirmed one person has died after a shooting near the White House.

#US SENATE: Democrat Scott Colom won his US Senate race in traditionally conservative Mississippi, making him the first African American elected to the chamber from the southern state in more than 140 years.

#MAN U: Michael Carrick was sacked as manager of Manchester United.

#RUSSELL BRAND: The Facebook and Instagram accounts of Russell Brand were disabled following his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

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PARTING SHOT

Dolly Parton at sold-out show at Hollywood Bowl in 2016 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Dolly Parton’s final recording, a duet with U2, played on air for the first time today.

The track, titled Torn, was recorded in June, two months before the country icon’s death.

In a pre-recorded video that was aired at a remembrance event, Bono said the band was “blessed” to have been able to work with Parton.

“We’d no idea it would be her last, but I wonder if she knew,” he said.

“It was like she was singing herself to somewhere else.”

Torn will feature on U2′s upcoming album Carnaval De Luz, which will be released on Friday.

Torn is co-written by Parton, U2 and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.

Dave Fanning, who, since the band’s early days, has had the global first-play on U2 singles, introduced the track on Oliver Callan’s Radio 1 show this morning.

The broadcaster said the song was “brilliant”, but also “very sad”.