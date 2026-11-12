One person killed and four injured in shooting in Washington DC

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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
POLICE IN WASHINGTON DC have confirmed one person has died after a shooting in the city.
Four other people have been injured.
The Washington Police Department said earlier that its emergency response team was on the scene of an “active shooting” at a gym in the upscale Logan Circle area of the US capital.
The alarm was raised at around 8am local time (1pm Irish time).
Officials said in a press briefing that, of those injured, one person is in a critical condition and the three others have less serious injuries.
Interim police chief Jeffery Carroll told reporters that the suspect in the shooting had been found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in his nearby apartment unit.
Carroll said the man, who was not identified, was apparently in “some sort of a conflict” with the homeowners association of the apartment building, which is located about a mile north of the White House.
The police chief said the person who died had been shot inside a fitness center.
One of the four wounded was in critical condition while the injuries to the others did not appear to be life-threatening, Carroll said.
The condition of the gunman was not immediately known.
There was a massive police response to the shooting, which occurred during the busy morning rush hour.
Dozens of vehicles from multiple law enforcement vehicles were seen racing to the scene as police helicopters hovered overhead.
Some residents were evacuated from the area by police while others were told to shelter in place.
The Washington Sun quoted a member of the VIDA Fitness gym as saying that he was on a treadmill at the workout facility when the shooting began.
Michael Carney said he heard a “pop” and then saw someone on the gym floor who had been shot in the head.
“Everyone was kind of just hiding behind planters and stuff,” Carney told The Sunn.
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