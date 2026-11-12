Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters chant ‘blood on your hands’ as EPC leaders meet for dinner

THOUSANDS GATHERED IN Dublin this evening to protest the European leaders’ presence in Dublin.

The pro-Palestine crowd marched from the Spire on O’Connell Street to Molesworth Street, just around the corner from the National Gallery where EU leaders are attending a dinner this evening to mark the end of the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

There was a hundreds-strong garda presence around the city and a garda escort for the march.

The protesters are calling for EU sanctions on and an end to trade with Israel and the occupied territories.

People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett was one of the leaders of the protest this evening, heading up chants including “protect the Triple Lock, save our neutrality”.

Kate Henshaw / The Journal Kate Henshaw / The Journal / The Journal

They walked across O’Connell Bridge, up Westmoreland Street and around College Green before moving onto Nassau and Dawson streets.

The march finished on Molesworth Street near the National Gallery, where they were stopped by garda barriers.

The street had a heavy garda presence including cars, public order units and garda members patrolling.

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Kate Henshaw / The Journal Kate Henshaw / The Journal / The Journal

The crowd was also protesting US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s presence in Ireland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet the envoys in Dublin this evening. Protesters chanted that Witkoff and Kushner are “war criminals”.

Protestors have marched from the Spire to Molesworth street in Dublin near where EU leaders are meeting this evening. @thejournal_ie https://t.co/zze4LCM7wL — Kate Henshaw (@kate_henshaw18) November 12, 2026

As they moved through the city they also chanted various EU leaders names and Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s name followed by “blood on your hands”.

There was a lot of anti-NATO sentiment at the protest and speeches were made calling on the government to abandon the reform of the Triple Lock to protect neutrality.

Leah Farrell / Rolling News Leah Farrell / Rolling News / Rolling News

The march was organised by the Irish Anti-War Movement in collaboration with the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Earlier today gardaí confirmed that two men were arrested this afternoon for offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 during a different protest.

Both men were taken to a garda station in the city centre.

One man has been released pending completion of an Adult Caution, while the second man remains detained at this time.

A spokesperson said An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.