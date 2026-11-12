EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BIG SUMMIT: Talks are continuing in Dublin as leaders from across Europe and beyond meet for the European Political Community summit, where European security, support for Ukraine, democracy and energy are all on the agenda.

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2. #ZELENSKYY: The Ukrainian president will meet US envoy Jared Kushner this evening at the Irish Air Corps’ Baldonnell base on the outskirts of Dublin to discuss the war with Russia.

3. #BOMB HOAX: Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has said that lessons may need to be learned from the hoax bomb threats that faced schools this week, as she said that new protocols may be needed for future hoaxes.

4. #JENSEN HUANG: The CEO of tech giant Nvidia, accused of infidelity with alleged Chinese spy, resigned after reports of a second affair.

5. #DEFAMATION CASE: The promoter for next year’s Irish tour by Garth Brooks defended ticket prices for the concerts, as tickets went on sale at a price almost double his last appearance here in 2022.