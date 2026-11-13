Microsoft struggles to get Outlook, Teams back online but says blame not on 'malicious activity'

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
LAST UPDATE | 47 mins ago
OUTLOOK AND OTHER Microsoft services are down for users around the world this morning, as the company works to resolve an outage that began late on Thursday.
The disruption has affected access to email, alongside parts of Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services.
Microsoft has said it was not aware of any “malicious activity” behind the hours-long disruption.
“As of now, we are not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident. We will continue to treat this incident with urgency and priority until full resolution,” Microsoft said.
A map posted by Downdetector showed the outage affected users across the Americas and parts of Europe, Asia and Africa.
Among the sites impacted in Ireland is the Mater Hospital in Dublin, who said that staff are unable to access their emails.
“The Mater Hospital has been affected by the global outages relating to Microsoft,” a statement from the hospital said.
“Therefore, the hospital is appealing to anyone who needs to contact it to use the phone and not email. The hospital is operating as normal and all patients who have an appointment should turn up as planned.”
In updates on X, Microsoft said servers brought back online could become unresponsive again once they started receiving traffic.
“The servers we returned to service can become unresponsive again once they receive traffic; we’re analyzing diagnostic data to determine what’s triggering the behavior,” it said.
We're continuing to work on recovering our frontend servers while implementing further traffic optimization actions to improve service stability and increase capacity. A more comprehensive update can be found at MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, as well as https://t.co/pYdahqxDv3 if the admin center is not available to you.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 13, 2026
The company said it was adjusting how traffic moves through its systems and temporarily blocking some traffic to help stabilise services.
It reported partial recovery in some regions, but said work to restore affected infrastructure was continuing.
In a more recent update, Microsoft said it was “seeing positive results for service stability and increased capacity as a result of our latest traffic optimization actions”.
“We’re implementing these actions more broadly across affected regions as we seek to attain persistent recovery.”
The disruption has also affected public services overseas.
In Australia, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the disruption was “very much on email systems”.
The country’s domestic intelligence agency and police confirmed they had also been affected.
Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said the outage had affected government IT infrastructure and told reporters that officials were “keeping a close eye on the developments”.
New Zealand’s immigration authority said it had paused visa processing and that customers could not currently apply through its enhanced online platform.
“Immigration New Zealand has paused the processing of all visa applications until further notice because of the global Microsoft outage,” it said.
Additional reporting from AFP
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say