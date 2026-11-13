The outage began on Thursday evening. Alamy Stock Photo
global outage

Microsoft struggles to get Outlook, Teams back online but says blame not on 'malicious activity'

Microsoft says it is working to restore services after attempts to bring servers back online ran into further problems.
6.58am, 13 Nov 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 47 mins ago

OUTLOOK AND OTHER Microsoft services are down for users around the world this morning, as the company works to resolve an outage that began late on Thursday.

The disruption has affected access to email, alongside parts of Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft has said it was not aware of any “malicious activity” behind the hours-long disruption.

“As of now, we are not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident. We will continue to treat this incident with urgency and priority until full resolution,” Microsoft said.

A map posted by Downdetector showed the outage affected users across the Americas and parts of Europe, Asia and Africa.

Among the sites impacted in Ireland is the Mater Hospital in Dublin, who said that staff are unable to access their emails.

“The Mater Hospital has been affected by the global outages relating to Microsoft,” a statement from the hospital said.

“Therefore, the hospital is appealing to anyone who needs to contact it to use the phone and not email. The hospital is operating as normal and all patients who have an appointment should turn up as planned.”

In updates on X, Microsoft said servers brought back online could become unresponsive again once they started receiving traffic.

“The servers we returned to service can become unresponsive again once they receive traffic; we’re analyzing diagnostic data to determine what’s triggering the behavior,” it said.

The company said it was adjusting how traffic moves through its systems and temporarily blocking some traffic to help stabilise services.

It reported partial recovery in some regions, but said work to restore affected infrastructure was continuing.

In a more recent update, Microsoft said it was “seeing positive results for service stability and increased capacity as a result of our latest traffic optimization actions”.

“We’re implementing these actions more broadly across affected regions as we seek to attain persistent recovery.”

The disruption has also affected public services overseas.

In Australia, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the disruption was “very much on email systems”.

The country’s domestic intelligence agency and police confirmed they had also been affected.

Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said the outage had affected government IT infrastructure and told reporters that officials were “keeping a close eye on the developments”.

New Zealand’s immigration authority said it had paused visa processing and that customers could not currently apply through its enhanced online platform.

“Immigration New Zealand has paused the processing of all visa applications until further notice because of the global Microsoft outage,” it said.

Additional reporting from AFP

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AI-GENERATED
Readers express frustration with Microsoft Teams and reliance on cloud software.
Where they land
The outage highlights the risks of depending on online corporate services
What they think
Teams attracts heavy criticism with calls for its creator to be jailed
Users recommend local networks and self-hosting data instead
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