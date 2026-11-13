Man found dead with suspected stab wounds in Dublin’s Phoenix Park

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after a man was found dead on Friday morning in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Gardaí rushed to the scene at 10.20am this morning after receiving reports of the incident.

It is understood the man was living homeless and was found with suspected stab wounds near Wellington Monument in the park.

The scene has been sealed off as gardaí investigate the death.

A number of forensic specialists were seen by The Journal in the cordoned off section of the grounds on Friday afternoon.

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Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said on Friday afternoon that gardaí were treating the death as suspicious.

Speaking to reporters outside Garda Headquarters about wider policing operations taking place in Dublin related to the visit of polital leaders, Kelly said that experts are attending to the scene as part of the investigation.

“We won’t be able to make a public comment until afer the post mortem, but we’re treating it as suspicious at the moment,” Kelly said in a clip broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1′s News At One programme.

A garda spokesperson said that a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident where the body of an adult male was discovered at the Phoenix Park, Dublin 8, this morning Friday 13th November 2026,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“The discovery occurred at approximately 10.20am.

“The man’s body remains at the scene, which is currently being preserved for technical examination.”

With reporting by Niall O’Connor