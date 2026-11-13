Backed by Sanders and El-Sayed, a Democrat is challenging Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader

MARYLAND SENATOR CHRIS Van Hollen has announced a challenge to Chuck Schumer to lead Democrats in the US Senate, winning the backing of Bernie Sanders and newly-elected Michigan senator Abdul El-Sayed.

The contest comes after Democrats regained control of the Senate in last week’s midterm elections, putting the party’s next leader in line to become majority leader when the new Congress begins in January.

Van Hollen, 67, announced his bid on Thursday, arguing that the election result demanded a change in how Democrats approach both Donald Trump and the economy.

“In this election, the American people called for change,” Van Hollen said in a statement on Instagram.

They called for a change from Donald Trump’s disastrous policies – but even bigger than that, a change from the status quo that isn’t working for working people,” he added.

In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn't about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That's why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 13, 2026

The leadership election is scheduled for 1 December and will be decided by a secret ballot of the party’s senators.

Sanders, an independent who sits with Democrats, has called for the party to take a bolder direction.

“The American people voted for change. They want a Democratic Party that will stand up to powerful special interests, take on the billionaire class and fight for working families,” Sanders said.

“That is why I am supporting Senator Chris Van Hollen to lead Senate Democrats.”

El-Sayed had backed Van Hollen for the leadership during his own election campaign.

The American public spoke clearly last week. They rejected Trumpism. But we have yet to earn our mandate. That will require bold leadership. I called on Sen. @ChrisVanHollen to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience. We need both right now. Which is why I’m proud to stand with him in his bid to lead our Senate majority. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 13, 2026

Schumer, 75, has led Senate Democrats since January 2017, making this a challenge to almost a decade of leadership.

Advertisement

The New York senator served as majority leader from 2021 to 2025 and is currently minority leader. He has been in the Senate since 1999.

Schumer has said he has enough support to retain the job.

“I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead,” Schumer said in a statement.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together — 55 seats and counting is an amazing result — and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.”

Van Hollen acknowledged in an interview with MS NOW that he was the underdog.

When questioned by @jrpsaki in a NEW and EXCLUSIVE interview, Sen. Chris Van Hollen says Democrats’ focus should be “responding to the call of the American people” instead of on impeachment efforts. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/TngRpXT49F https://t.co/2rZmIH9kPp — MS NOW (@MSNOWNews) November 13, 2026

Van Hollen has represented Maryland in the Senate since 2017, following 14 years in the House of Representatives.

A lawyer by training, he previously served in Maryland’s state legislature and has held senior roles within the Democratic Party, including chairing its House and Senate campaign organisations.

His national profile has grown through prominent criticism of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza (he’s one of only a few prominent US politicians to publicly label Israel’s actions as genocide) and his opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Last year, he travelled to El Salvador to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident who had been wrongly deported there.

Van Hollen has also advocated a more confrontational approach to Trump and said he would use the Senate’s powers to pursue lower living costs and an end to the war in Iran.

Schumer’s supporters, meanwhile, point to the party’s election gains as a reason to keep him in place.

Having regained control of both the Senate and House of Representatives in last week’s midterms, Democrats now have greater power to challenge Trump during his final two years in office.

The party is set to hold at least 55 Senate seats when the new Congress begins in January.